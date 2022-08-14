iOS 16 Brings New Personalized Spatial Audio Feature That Uses TrueDepth Camera – MacRumors

Ads

Apple in iOS 16 is enhancing the spatial audio experience with a new personalization feature. Personalized Spatial Audio uses the TrueDepth camera on an iPhone running ‌iOS 16‌ to scan your ears and the area around you, delivering a unique listening experience that’s tuned to you.



The feature received just a brief mention during the keynote event, but it will make the listening experience on AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and other devices that support spatial audio better than ever.

Apple says that the tuned spatial audio feature brings an even more precise listening experience.

