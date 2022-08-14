Ethereum price surges amid bounceback, tenth shadow fork going live – Forkast News

Ads

The latest industry news

Ethereum has been on a tear, gaining 14% in the past 24 hours. The world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is now up ​​more than 47% in the past 14 days ahead of the Merge.

See related article: Vitalik Buterin says Ethereum to be 55% complete post-merge

See related article: Ethereum one step closer to Eth2 with Ropsten testnet merger

Monika is a tech journalist. She is an avid reader fascinated by classic English literature and enjoys painting and cooking. When her head is not buried behind a book, she writes about technology like cryptocurrency, blockchain, AI and more.

subscribe to our newsletter

Get the best of Forkast delivered to your inbox daily

subscribe to our newsletter

Get the best of Forkast delivered to your inbox daily

source