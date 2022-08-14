Deals: Apple's M1 iPad Pro Drops to All-Time Low Prices, Starting at $699.99 for 11-Inch Models – MacRumors

Ads

You can take up to $100 off Apple’s iPad Pro lineup today on Amazon, with the best deals focused on the 11-inch models. Prices start at $699.99 for the 128GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro, which is down from $799.00 and an all-time low price.

Additionally, the 256GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro is down to $799.99, from $899.00. This is another record low deal that’s currently only available on Amazon. For both sales, you can get the 11-inch iPad Pro in either Silver or Space Gray at these prices.

If you’re looking for the larger model, the entry level 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro is at its usual discount price of $999.00, down from $1,099.00. This is an all-time low price and it’s only available in Silver on Amazon.

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

