Bitcoin (BTC USD) Crypto Price Dip Highlights Key Technical Hurdle – Bloomberg

New Zealand Set to Stay in Vanguard of Tightening to Cool Prices

Secret to Enduring Stagflation Sends Traders to Emerging Markets

Democrats’ Schiff Says No Sign That Trump Declassified Properly

Man Crashes Car Into US Capitol Barrier, Fires Shots in Air

Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges After Massive Sale

‘Bullet Train’ Repeats No. 1; ‘Top Gun’ Flies Back Up Ranks

Journeyman Johnson Leads Broncos’ Backups Past Cowboys 17-7

Covid-19 Is Just the Beginning of the War on Viruses

Will Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?

Democrats Are Pulling Ahead of Republicans, Just in Time for Midterms

Mark Zuckerberg’s Sheryl Sandberg Replacement Has Long Been Meta’s Top Fixer

Booming Beef Industry Has Urban Cowboys Lining Up to Buy Cattle in Uruguay

The Work-From-Home Revolution Is Also a Trap for Women

Surging Inflation Leads to Jump in Britons Needing Free Tampons

Trader Joe’s Employees at Minneapolis Store Vote for Union

The WHO Is Renaming Monkeypox and Wants Your Help

French Wildfire Stops Expanding; Workers Seek to Tame It

Major Wildfire in Spain Forces the Evacuation of 1,500

The Real-World Architects Who Built the Sci-Fi Dystopias of ‘Westworld’

Years of Covid School Closures Leave Philippines With Deep Scars

Hong Kong’s Ban on CBD Products Leaves Companies Facing Ruin

Bitcoin Tops $25,000 for First Time Since June Amid Crypto Rally

Crypto Reddit Mobilizes After Being Pummeled by Bankruptcies

Bitcoin slipped back Wednesday after touching a near two-week high, spotlighting the token’s struggle to vault a key technical hurdle and reclaim the $40,000 level.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency retreated about 1.3% to $38,300 as of 3:40 p.m. in Singapore, after touching $39,267 a day earlier. Ether, the second-largest coin, fell some 1.5%.

