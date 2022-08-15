Huge Samsung Galaxy Unpacked leak shows every new product in every colour – Pocket-lint

Ads

(Pocket-lint) – An extensive press render leak has given us a very good look at all the products and variations that Samsung will launch during its next Unpacked event on 10 August.

The collection of images shows the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro as well as the next pair of Samsung earbuds: the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

What’s remarkable about this particular image leak – published by well-known leaker Evan Blass at 91Mobiles – is that it seems to show every colour variation of each product, and from every angle, giving us the most thorough look at all product options we could wish for.

What’s more, to our eyes, these look like official Samsung renders that have leaked early, so there’s every reason to suspect that these are the real deal, and not just mockups based on rumours and CAD drawings.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shown in three different colours. One appears to be Samsung’s classic matte black that it’s used on several products, as well as a grey option that appears to have a subtle green tint, and a cream/beige model with gold aluminium edges.

As for the Z Flip 4, that’s shown in a purple colour, as well as a dark grey, light blue and a blush gold or rose gold colour.

There are plenty of options for the Galaxy Watch 5, with the usual black, grey and silver options joined by a light purple, rose gold and a slate blue. And then there’s the Watch 5 Pro, which has a black on black option, as well as a grey version with grey metal casing.

Likewise, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are shown in three colours: black, white and purple.

Of course, we only chose a handful of the options and angles available to illustrate this piece, so be sure to check out the original source to see a full selection of images, showing every device, in every colour, from practically every angle.

