Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash – KROC-AM

Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m.

The motorcyclist, identified as 28-year-old Atter Mogndal, fell off the bike and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to St. Marys Hospital.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office and St. Charles Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.

