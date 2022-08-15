Fan-Favorite Mark Ruffalo Criticizes 'Star Wars' While Defending the MCU – Inside the Magic

Ads

in Marvel, Star Wars

Credit: Marvel Studios

Despite the fact that Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk) has previously indicated that he would enjoy joining The Mandalorian saga alongside Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin) and the ever-popular Grogu, the MCU fan-favorite has now criticized the Star Wars universe while defending Kevin Feige’s Marvel movies.

Related: Mark Hamill Returns to Work at Fast Food Restaurant That Fired Him

Variety reported on the star’s comments when he was asked if he thinks Marvel Studios is putting out too much content between its movie slate and its ever-expanding lineup of Disney+ Original series:

“I understand that these things run their course and then something else comes along. But the thing Marvel has done well is that, inside the MCU, just as they do with comic books, they let a director or an actor sort of recreate each piece to their own style, their likeness. Marvel generally lets them bring that to the material.”

Ruffalo went on to throw a little bit of shade at Lucasfilm and the Star Wars franchise, saying:

“If you watch a ‘Star Wars,’ you’re pretty much going to get the same version of ‘Star Wars’ each time. It might have a little bit of humor. It might have a little bit of different animation. But you’re always, really, in that same kind of world. But with Marvel you can have a whole different feeling, even within the Marvel Universe.”

Related: Every Reason She-Hulk Is Better Than Hulk

This year, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has put out two films, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6) and Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever slated for November 11.

Marvel Studios already has four movies on tap for theatrical release in 2023, including the highly anticipated Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Ruffalo is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Disney+ show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which stars Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters. The series will reportedly feature a number of cameos and guest roles, including an appearance by Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), who made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

She-Hulk is scheduled for an August 18, 2022 debut.

Related: Marvel Loses Hundreds of Millions, Disney’s Most Profitable Studio “In a Bit of a Slump”

As for the Star Wars galaxy, Diego Luna’s Rogue One prequel series, Andor, is slated for a September 2022 premiere on Disney+.

And, The Mandalorian will continue with Season 3 in February 2023. Although Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have remained characteristically tight-lipped about the third season of their hit series, we do know that Pascal, Esposito, Katee Sackhoff (Bo-Katan Kryze), Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon), and Carl Weathers (Greef Karga) will all return.

What do you think about Ruffalo’s comments about Star Wars?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the seven series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, and Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel— on Disney+ anytime.

When she’s not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast’s castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon.



Inside the Magic was created in 2005. What started as a tiny central Florida based website and short weekly podcast that provided our audience the opportunity to visit Walt Disney World virtually has grown to the publishing company it is today. We focus on bringing you all things fun so you can plan your theme park vacation, enjoy Disney at home, and more.

ITM now consists of multiple writers living near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World theme parks and around the world. This allows us to bring you the most interesting, entertaining, and unique entertainment experiences, covering theme parks, movies, TV, video games, special events and so much more.

(function(e,t,n,r){var i=n.currentScript,s=null;if(i)s=i;else{var o=n.getElementsByTagName(r),u=o.length-1;for(var a=u;a>=0;a–)if(o[a].getAttribute(“rel”)===”skimlinks-ref-banner”){s=o[a];break}}s&&setTimeout(function(){var i=e[t]||(e[t]=[]),o={“imageUrl”:”/banners/img/referral/higher_commissions/728X90.gif”,”wid”:”07″,”creativeId”:60710,”color”:”grey”,”size”:”728X90″,”domainId”:”1601785″,”publisherId”:137930,”bannerUrl”:”/banners/js/referral/referral_banner.min.js”,”cdnUrl”:”https://s.skimresources.com”};if(i.length===0){var u=n.createElement(r);u.src=o.cdnUrl+o.bannerUrl,u.async=!0,s.parentNode.insertBefore(u,s)}i.push({el:s,config:o})})})(this,”__skimlinksBanners”,document,”script”);



CONTACT US | ADVERTISE ON ITM

PRIVACY POLICY

© 2005–2022 JAK Schmidt, Inc. All rights reserved.

By using this site you agree to our privacy policy. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached, or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Inside the Magic.

source

Ads