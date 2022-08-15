Tesla Is Set for Settlement Talks Over Musk Tweets About Taking Company Private – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

Tesla is scheduled for court-ordered settlement talks in a shareholder lawsuit over Chief Executive Officer .wsj-1h1us5y-StyledLink{color:var(–interactive-text-color);-webkit-text-decoration:underline;text-decoration:underline;}.wsj-1h1us5y-StyledLink:hover{-webkit-text-decoration:none;text-decoration:none;}Elon Musk’s 2018 tweets suggesting he had funding to take the company private.

In a court filing Friday, a federal judge ordered the settlement conference via Zoom on Oct. 3, adding to an already busy month for Mr. Musk. He also faces a five-day October trial in Twitter lawsuit seeking to compel him to complete his $44 billion purchase of the social-media company, and a trial over his compensation package at Tesla.

