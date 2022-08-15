How to use Amazon Prime Video Watch Party – Phandroid – News for Android

Ads

Amazon Prime Video is one of the leading streaming services with a number of binge-worthy TV shows and entertaining movies. It has one special feature called Watch Party that allows people to watch a particular movie/TV show with their family and friends even if they are at different locations within the same country.

Watch Party lets you become the host of the party and invite your friends (up to 100 members). It should be noted that all invited members should have a valid Prime Video account. It allows everyone at the watch party to chat with each other via text. The best part is they can also control the media playback.

This is how you can use the Amazon Prime Video Watch Party feature with ease. It works on a wide range of supported devices including PC, smartphone apps, and Fire TV.

source