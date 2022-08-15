Want Instagram Story in fullscreen WITHOUT cropping? This simple trick on iPhone can do it – HT Tech

Ads

Do you swear by you swear by Instagram stories? Do you hate the way the aspect ratio crops off the rest of the picture, leaving only a slim window visible? If that’s the case, there is a way you can get around this problem with a simple trick. And the best part is that you can apply it both on Android and iPhone devices. Plus, you don’t need an engineer’s degree or need to be a coding genius to get it right on your Instagram storey. Just be patient and we will be telling you how to make the most out of your iPhone or Android phone’s camera.

Instagram Story by default takes the aspect ratio of 16:9, which means you will have to take it in the widescreen format. And every smartphone camera app, including that of the iPhone’s, has this feature that lets you take photos in different aspect ratio. And this is how you can make your Instagram stories look better in a few easy ways.

In order to put up fullscreen Instagram Stories you will need to take your photos in the 16:9 aspect ratio. In order to do that,

Step 1: Open the camera app on your phone and look for the aspect ratio in the settings icons in top bar. On the iPhone’s camera app, you will need to tap on the small arrow icon to open the settings.

Step 2: Next, you will need to choose the 16:9 ratio from all the options. Once you do that, you will be able to see the viewfinder getting elongated to accommodate for the new aspect ratio.

Step 3: With the aspect ratio changed, you will now be able to see more in the viewfinder. Take the photo in this aspect ratio.

Step 4: Note that the 16:9 ratio decreases the image quality. Hence, you may not be getting the highest quality image here.

Step 5: Once done, you need to upload this photo as you usually do on Instagram Story. While doing that, you will see the photo taking up the entire space on your Instagram Story window. Mission accomplished!

