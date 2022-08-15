She-Hulk posters place the leading ladies of Marvel’s latest Disney+ series front and center – JoBlo.com

Ads

Marvel‘s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law smashes onto Disney+ next Thursday, and there’s a new batch of posters to help pump you up about the premiere. The new She-Hulk posters feature three of the show’s leading ladies, including Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, Ginger Gonzaga’s Nikki, and Jameela Jamil‘s Titania. Jen is sporting a Cheshire-like smile while holding legal papers and dressed in courtroom attire. Meanwhile, Nikki is rocking a stylish hot pink suit, gold-plated earrings, and black nylons. Finally, Titania’s eye makeup game is on point. She’s also wearing a stunning black body suit and crop-top jacket that looks carved from the skin of Jim Henson’s Muppets. All three characters look ready to own the catwalk or slay in the courtroom.

Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18. New episodes of the nine-episode series will debut every Thursday after that. Starring alongside Maslany, Gonzaga, and Jamil in the upcoming series are Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters heads up a new legal department specializing in cases revolving around superpowered individuals. Outside the courtroom, the show features plenty of fourth-wall-breaking humor as She-Hulk navigates the complicated life of a single 30-something attorney who happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. The trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promise several fun character cameos, MCU connections, and surprises waiting around every corner.

What do you think of the new She-Hulk posters? Are you excited about Marvel’s plans for Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU? She-Hulk is one of my favorite Marvel characters of all time, and I’m chomping at the bit to see how Maslany represents the character. Here’s hoping that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law blows minds and sets audiences up for a bright future of superpowered entertainment.

You can check out all three of the new She-Hulk posters below:

