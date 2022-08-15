Clarity on IPR key for success of space startups: Industry leader – Economic Times

Ads

Social media intermediaries including Meta and Twitter are proposing a seven-member self-regulatory committee, led either by an eminent jurist or industry senior, to handle appeals by Indian users over content and takedown directives, according to a preparatory document reviewed by ET.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that while the earlier government also ran schemes, this government is working to empower the people and not just giving something as an entitlement.

Anshu Jain, who was Global Indian of the Year in the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence in 2012, was born in Jaipur in 1963 and studied at the Shri Ram College of Commerce, New Delhi, and the University of Massachusetts.

Air India has got immense lift force from Tatas. But the weight of Maharaja’s legacy will be a drag.

Taking on Amazon-Flipkart duopoly: ONDC is an ambitious idea, but will it deliver for the consumer?

You can’t outrun a bear (market). Stand your ground, startup guy.

