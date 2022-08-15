Samsung monthly updates: May 2022 security patch fixes Weather, Galaxy Themes flaws – SamMobile

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: May 3rd, 2022 at 15:33 UTC+02:00

The May 2022 security patch rollout is in full swing. After releasing the May update for a handful of Galaxy smartphones and tablets, Samsung finally went on to publish the official changelog on its monthly tracker.

As usual, the new security patch consists of Android OS fixes issued by Google and vulnerability fixes on Samsung’s own software. Google addressed seven critical vulnerability items and more than a dozen security flaws of high and moderate severity.

As for Samsung’s efforts towards improving security, the May 2022 security patch addresses a moderate improper access control vulnerability in the Weather app, affecting Galaxy devices running Android 10, Android 11, and Android 12.

The company also addressed a “high” severity that would allow attackers to launch arbitrary activities with system privilege (Android 11 and 12).

Likewise, an issue that would allow the installation of packages before the Setup Wizard completes (Android 11 and 12 devices) was fixed.

And another “high” severity vulnerability that would permit attackers to uninstall arbitrary packages without permission due to a Galaxy Themes vulnerability was also mended.

The changelog for the May 2022 security patch also mentions a handful of other low-branded security flaws affecting Galaxy devices running Android 10, Android 11, and Android 12.

Finally, the latest patch fixes some mysterious security flaws that the company hasn’t disclosed in its May changelog for security reasons. Samsung will eventually reveal these fixes in future security patches once enough Galaxy devices get updated with the May release. We’ll keep you posted as usual.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

Most Samsung mobile devices lined up for Android 12 have already received the update, but not all. Some are still waiting in line, but the line is getting shorter, and the latest Galaxy device to join the Android 12 party is the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite (2021). Samsung is presently rolling out Android 12 and […]

Samsung started beta testing Android 12 and One UI 4.0 almost four moths ago, before bringing the official stable version to the Galaxy S21 series in mid-November. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 got the update next, and here in the middle of the year’s final holiday stretch, Samsung has […]

Ahead of the final release of the Android 13 update by Google, Samsung is making sure that even its low-end smartphones have received the Android 12 update. The latest in line to receive the Android 12 update is the Galaxy F12, and the update is now available in India. The Android 12-based One UI 4.1 […]

Samsung is the best brand for customers who care about firmware updates. For several reasons. One is that Galaxy smartphones receive more Android OS upgrades than any other brand, including Google Pixel. The other is that Samsung is usually the first OEM to release new security patches, even ahead of Google. Samsung also provides the […]

Android 12 is presently available for dozens of Galaxy smartphones and tablets. Even so, the list keeps growing, and another Galaxy smartphone has just joined the list. You may have never guessed it, but the Galaxy M01 is now getting the Android 12 and One UI 4.1 update. The Galaxy M01 (SM-M015G) is getting Android […]

Samsung has finally released the Android 12 update to the Galaxy M12. The update has been released in Vietnam, but it could quickly roll out in other markets. The new software also includes the June 2022 security patch that fixes over 60 privacy and security vulnerabilities. The Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for the […]

August 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

SM-R900

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

SM-R920

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

SM-F936B

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

SM-F721B

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

SM-R510

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm

SM-R910

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE

SM-R905

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE

SM-R915

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro LTE

SM-R925

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source