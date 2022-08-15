Polygon, Fantom Poised for Significant Price Action – Crypto Briefing

Ads

Polygon’s MATIC and Fantom’s FTM have shown a negative correlation coefficient over the weekend. The former appears to be bound for higher highs, while the latter could be about to enter a steep correction.

Volatility has struck the cryptocurrency market, and altcoins like MATIC and FTM look poised for significant price movement.

MATIC has enjoyed impressive bullish momentum, surging nearly 13% since the start of Saturday’s trading session. The upswing allowed it to break out of an ascending triangle that developed in its four-hour chart in late July. Further buying pressure could help Polygon enter a 27% uptrend toward $1.25 based on the height of the pattern’s Y-axis.

Still, the Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator presented a sell signal within the same time frame. The bearish formation developed as a green nine candlestick, indicative of a one- to four-candlestick correction. A spike in profit-taking could result in a downswing to $0.98 or $0.95 before the continuation of the uptrend.

Unlike MATIC, Fantom has undergone a 4.4% correction since the start of Saturday’s trading session. The downswing was caused by a rejection from the upper trendline of an ascending wedge developing on FTM’s four-hour chart. This consolidation pattern prevails that if prices close below the lower trendline at $0.38, a 17.5% downswing to $0.32 becomes imminent.

It is worth noting that Fantom would have to close decisively above $0.42 to invalidate the pessimistic outlook. Slicing through this resistance barrier could be seen as a sign of strength that encourages sidelined traders to re-open long positions, triggering a breakout to $0.49 or even $0.53.

Disclosure: At the time of writing, the author of this piece owned BTC and ETH.

For more key market trends, subscribe to our YouTube channel and get weekly updates from our lead bitcoin analyst Nathan Batchelor.

The information on or accessed through this website is obtained from independent sources we believe to be accurate and reliable, but Decentral Media, Inc. makes no representation or warranty as to the timeliness, completeness, or accuracy of any information on or accessed through this website. Decentral Media, Inc. is not an investment advisor. We do not give personalized investment advice or other financial advice. The information on this website is subject to change without notice. Some or all of the information on this website may become outdated, or it may be or become incomplete or inaccurate. We may, but are not obligated to, update any outdated, incomplete, or inaccurate information.

You should never make an investment decision on an ICO, IEO, or other investment based on the information on this website, and you should never interpret or otherwise rely on any of the information on this website as investment advice. We strongly recommend that you consult a licensed investment advisor or other qualified financial professional if you are seeking investment advice on an ICO, IEO, or other investment. We do not accept compensation in any form for analyzing or reporting on any ICO, IEO, cryptocurrency, currency, tokenized sales, securities, or commodities.

See full terms and conditions.

Join more than 100,000 subscribers

source