What’s expected for Apple’s 2022 iPad Pro – MacDailyNews

One year after powerful M1 iPad Pro was unveiled with a mini-LED display and 5G connectivity, Apple is expected to launch an even better iPad Pro this year with the M2 chip.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

Rumors regarding a new design for the iPad Pro 2022 started in June 2021. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this iPad could feature a glass back to enable wireless charging, most likely via MagSafe.

About its display, Apple is likely to maintain two different sizes: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. Although it was rumored that the 11-inch model would switch the LCD panel for a miniLED display, analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will keep the LCD technology for the smaller iPad due to high costs of production – although it could change to an OLED display in a following iteration of the product.

Naturally, this iPad would feature the M2 chip, which has been released with a new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. 9to5Mac sources corroborate that this new iPad will feature this new processor. It should be faster than the M1, but it will not beat the M1 Pro, Max, or Ultra chips.

Makes sense that iPad Pro gets latest base M2 while concurrent iPad Air is one gen back with M1. I may look for a good deal on current M1 iPad Pro (11-inch) after new model is released. I use a 10.5-inch iPad Pro, 2017 model, with A10X. That “X” and higher RAM future-proofed it; it’s still 100% usable in 2022 with current iPadOS and apps. Apple even sold it as Certified Refurbished until a few months ago. It has a super “ProMotion” display and excellent sound (plus TouchID Home button!). I think Apple used its design investment for ongoing updates to the lower-cost “iPad” model, because it’s getting closer to my old iPad Pro. I imagine an M1 iPad Pro will stay usable for even longer.

X marks the spot!

I have been waiting for 11″ iPad Pro with updated display technology. I don’t wanna buyan LCD version. Either mini-LED or OLED version would do. The longer Apple keeps delaying the latest display technolofy for 11″ iPad Pro, the longer I am going to delay my upgrade. I am still on 2016 iPad Pro 9.7″ and I don’t want a 12″ monster. Even a 9.7″ version is tiring to hold too long.

Time to buy an iPad stand, or maybe do some arm exercises to build muscle, maybe?

