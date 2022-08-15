Tesla Stock Down 46% As Q2 Deliveries Fall Short – Forbes

Ads

If a stock falls 46% in six months, is it a bargain? The answer depends on whether the company creates so much value for employees and customers that the market underestimates how much more the stock will be worth in the future.

This comes to mind in considering shares of Tesla. I think investors are likely to be surprised by how much its shares will fall. As I wrote in Value Leadership, companies that attract and motivate top talent to create ever more value for customers, end up attracting more new customers who eagerly keep buying.

Sadly for investors, Tesla does the opposite. How so?

To be fair, Tesla has pioneered the EV market. However, absent Elon Musk’s reality distortion field, I question whether employees and customers would be willing to tolerate the mistreatment they suffer to attach themselves to the Tesla brand.

You can fool people for a while, but eventually they get wise to corporate gaslighting.

Tesla delivered fewer vehicles in the June 2022 ending quarter than analysts had anticipated. As the Wall Street Journal reported, the 254,695 vehicles it delivered to customers fell 9,395 below the FactSet analyst consensus.

The good news is that Tesla’s deliveries were 27% higher than the year before and the reasons for the shortfall may be temporary. As the Journal noted, Tesla’s Q2 deliveries “[reflect] an extended shutdown in China, supply-chain disruptions and challenges associated with opening two new factories” in Germany and Texas.

The bad news is that analysts are expecting Tesla to produce fewer vehicles in 2022 than the company had forecast. In April, Elon Musk predicted Tesla would produce “more than 1.5 million vehicles in 2022” up about 60% from 2021. Now analysts expected Tesla to “struggle to hit 1.4 million,” according to the Journal.

When the company reports second quarter earnings on July 20, analysts are expecting a roughly $1.3 billion decline in profits from the first quarter. Its $2 billion second quarter profit will include an estimated $475 million bitcoin impairment as the purchases it made in early 2021 at above $28,000 fell below $17,700 in mid-June, wrote the Journal.

Tesla — which boasted of a record second quarter — still retains advantages over its rivals. For example, its in-house software engineering and battery expertise enable it to adapt more effectively to the global shortfall of semiconductors and to profit from the shift to EVs.

As UBS analysts wrote in a June 2022 note, “Tesla’s supply chain is structurally superior vs. peers in the mission-critical areas of semiconductors, battery cells and battery raw materials. Tesla is likely to keep all competitors at a stable or even growing distance in terms of absolute growth and profitability,” reported the Journal.

Tesla’s disappointing second quarter deliveries do not bode well for investors — unless the company reports better than expected revenues and profits and raises its guidance.

In my view, there is a dark side to innovation — some of the most talented entrepreneurs are visionaries who treat people harshly in pursuit of their goals. Some employees overlook this harshness for a chance to work with such talented leaders.

This certainly applies to Tesla. As the Wall Street Journal reported, Tesla has announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce and on June 28 it laid off about 200 workers in one of its Silicon Valley offices — many of whom worked on its driver assistance technology.

Meanwhile Musk has taken what strikes me as a heavy-handed approach to requiring people to return to full-time, in-person work. As Salon reported last month, he offered workers who did not want to come in to the office the chance to “pretend to work somewhere else.”

While manufacturing workers cannot be effective at home, research shows that productivity during the pandemic increased as workers mastered the challenges of remote work.

Musk’s demand for workers to show up reflects his “illusion of control.” As Salon reported, being in the office does not boost productivity. Rather, in-office employees work much less than the full eight-hour day — spending between 36% and 39% of their time “checking social media, reading news websites, chit-chatting with colleagues about non-work topics, and making non-work calls.”

It is not clear whether Tesla’s best employees are happy to be treated this way or whether rivals who provide workers more flexibility will poach its most talented people.

Meanwhile, a new racial harassment suit filed by 15 former employees, suggests that the hostility in Tesla’s work environment persists. According to Hypebeast — which noted that Tesla has not commented on the lawsuit — some of its current and former employees allege that they were subjected to “offensive racist comments and behavior by colleagues, managers and human resources employees on a regular basis.”

Tesla’s work environment could enable rivals to get an edge as its most talented employees depart for more hospitable companies.

Given Tesla’s disrespectful attitude towards its employees, I am not surprised that its customers also get short shrift.

That’s based on JD Power’s Initial Quality Study for 2022 model-year cars which found that Tesla’s vehicle quality was among the worst of 33 different makes and 189 different models.

According to the Verge, JD Power found that Tesla ranked seventh from the bottom with 226 problems per 100 vehicles based on responses from 84,165 verified vehicle drivers registered between November 2021 and February 2022.

To put the results in context, this was a bad survey for all makes and models. That’s because supply chain problems, record-high prices, and “personnel dislocations” contributed to an 11% increase in problems per 100 vehicles for all vehicles covered in the report.

Nevertheless, there is nothing new about Tesla’s poor quality. As Dave Sargent, VP, Global Automotive at J.D. Power, explained in a May 18 interview, “As rivals introduce new products over the next few years, Tesla needs to improve its styling and broaden its product line. While Tesla has won many early adopters as customers, when it moves to the rest of the market, it will have to show that its vehicles are better. In addition, many customers have told me that when they have a problem with their vehicle, Tesla makes it a pain to get it fixed.”

Analysts expect Tesla stock to rise. Barron’s wrote last week that the average price target for Tesla is $900 with a wide range between $375 and $1,500. If Tesla can improve its quality, customer service, and employee engagement, I would lean towards the higher number.

But when you add in the uncertainty of whether Musk will go through with the acquisition of Twitter — which could require him to sell more Tesla shares — things do not look great for Tesla bulls.

