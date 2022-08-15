2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds, field: PGA picks, predictions from proven model that's nailed 7 majors – CBS Sports

Ads

Rory McIlroy played in his first tournament in more than two months when he was part of the Genesis Invitational field two weeks ago. McIlroy knocked off the rust with a 10th-place finish, earning more than $300,000 in the process. He now enters the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational as one of the favorites to win this week’s tournament at Bay Hill. McIlroy, the 2018 champion, is listed at 12-1 in the latest 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds at Caesars Sportsbook.

If McIlroy wants to win at Bay Hill, he will have to get past the likes of Jon Rahm, who is the current 17-2 favorite. Rahm and McIlroy are the only golfers priced inside of 15-1, but should they be included in your 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets? Before locking in your 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine’s proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, it’s up over $9,000 on its best bets since that point, nailing tournament after tournament.

At the 2021 Open Championship, McClure’s best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. In addition, McClure’s model was all over Jon Rahm’s (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping seven majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational: McIlroy, the 2018 champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles and doesn’t even crack the top-five. The 32-year-old secured his 20th career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the CJ Cup. He’s also coming off a top-10 finish at the Genesis Invitational in his last start.

However, McIlroy has struggled mightily with his accuracy off the tee this season. In fact, McIlroy is hitting under 55 percent of fairways off the tee, which could cause major trouble at Bay Hill. He’s not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022 field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 35-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Scott has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he’s a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott might have missed the cut at this tournament in 2020, but he finished in third place in 2014 and recorded a top 12 in 2016. He enters this event with some momentum after notching his second top-5 finish of the season at the Genesis Invitational. Scott also ranks inside the top 30 on the PGA Tour in several key categories, including strokes gained: putting and total strokes gained.

He tied the course record with a 62 in the first round at Bay Hill in 2014, so he knows what it takes to score well. Given his long odds, Scott is a steal when placing your 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational bets.

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 30-1 or higher who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these long shots could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who will win the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2022? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2022 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that’s nailed seven golf majors and is up over $9,000 since the restart.

Jon Rahm +850

Rory McIlroy +1200

Scottie Scheffler +1600

Viktor Hovland +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Marc Leishman +3000

Sungjae Im +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Tyrrell Hatton +3300

Adam Scott +3500

Paul Casey +4000

Jason Kokrak +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Max Homa +4000

Keith Mitchell +4000

Sergio Garcia +5000

Tommy Fleetwood +5000

Talor Gooch +5000

Gary Woodland +5000

Maverick McNealy +5000

Russell Henley +5000

Jason Day +5500

Corey Conners +6000

Cameron Tringale +5500

Justin Rose +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5500

Chris Kirk +6600

Luke List +6600

Cameron Young +6600

Seamus Power +6600

Erik Van Rooyen +7000

Lanto Griffin +7000

Tom Hoge +8000

Kevin Na +8000

Thomas Pieters +8000

Si-Woo Kim +8000

Keegan Bradley +8000

Sepp Straka +8000

Kevin Kisner +10000

Ian Poulter +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Carlos Ortiz +10000

Patrick Reed +10000

Matthew Wolff +10000

Sebastian Munoz +10000

Sahith Theegala +10000

Lee Westwood +10000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +10000

Troy Merritt +12500

Sam Ryder +12500

Kevin Streelman +12500

Taylor Pendrith +12500

Andrew Putnam +12500

Lee Hodges +12500

Rickie Fowler +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Brendon Todd +12500

Taylor Moore +12500

Garrick Higgo +12500

Martin Laird +12500

Aaron Wise +12500

Adam Svensson +12500

Matt Jones +12500

Aaron Rai +15000

J.J. Spaun +15000

Takumi Kanaya +15000

Chez Reavie +15000

Cam Davis +15000

Patton Kizzire +15000

Dylan Frittelli +15000

Patrick Rodgers +15000

Lucas Herbert +15000

Charles Howell +15000

Pat Perez +15000

Nicolai Hojgaard +15000

Beau Hossler +15000

Danny Lee +20000

Brendan Steele +20000

Danny Willett +20000

Hudson Swafford +20000

Cameron Champ +20000

Sean O’Hair +20000

Doug Ghim +20000

Min Woo Lee +20000

Michael Thompson +20000

Henrik Stenson +20000

Rory Sabbatini +20000

Zach Johnson +20000

Matt Wallace +20000

Padraig Harrington +20000

Branden Grace +20000

Davis Riley +20000

Alex Smalley +20000

Scott Stallings +20000

Brandt Snedeker +20000

Greyson Sigg +25000

Vincent Whaley +25000

Henrik Norlander +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Stephan Jaeger +25000

Hayden Buckley +25000

Graeme McDowell +30000

Nick Watney +30000

Peter Malnati +30000

Adam Long +30000

Charl Schwartzel +30000

Adam Schenk +30000

