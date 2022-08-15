Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Briefly Rises Above $24000 For First Time in a Month – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.
Simulcast of Bloomberg Television
Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark
Everyday Inflation Creeps Up in One of World’s Few Rate Holdouts
Solar Panels Piling Up at US Border on Xinjiang Forced Labor Law
Now Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future
Australia PM Orders Review Into Morrison’s ‘Shadow Government’
Malaysia Election Likely in 2022, Ruling Alliance Head Says
Wells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long Dominated
Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet
Anne Heche Dies of Crash Injuries After Taken Off Life Support
Will Zalatoris Gets 1st PGA Tour Win in Playoff At Memphis
To Tackle Hunger, We Need to Fix Food Subsidies
Modi’s India Is Becoming a Reflection of Jinnah’s Fears
Lay Japan’s War Debates to Rest Along With Abe
Mark Zuckerberg’s Sheryl Sandberg Replacement Has Long Been Meta’s Top Fixer
Booming Beef Industry Has Urban Cowboys Lining Up to Buy Cattle in Uruguay
The Work-From-Home Revolution Is Also a Trap for Women
Surging Inflation Leads to Jump in Britons Needing Free Tampons
Trader Joe’s Employees at Minneapolis Store Vote for Union
The WHO Is Renaming Monkeypox and Wants Your Help
Deadline Looms for Drought-Stricken States to Cut Water Use
Northeastern Farmers Face New Challenges With Severe Drought
The Real-World Architects Who Built the Sci-Fi Dystopias of ‘Westworld’
Years of Covid School Closures Leave Philippines With Deep Scars
Hong Kong’s Ban on CBD Products Leaves Companies Facing Ruin
Bitcoin Tops $25,000 for First Time Since June Amid Crypto Rally
Crypto Reddit Mobilizes After Being Pummeled by Bankruptcies
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges After Massive Sale
Immanual John Milton and
Vildana Hajric
Bitcoin is gaining for the third straight day amid a broader rally in risk assets, with the digital currency rising above $24,000 for the first time in more than a month.
The world’s largest digital token rose as much as 4.2% Wednesday to $24,275, the highest level since mid-June. It’s on pace to advance for the seventh session out of eight, adding more than 20% over the past week. And other cryptocurrencies are also rallying, with Ether catching attention with a greater-than 50% surge since July 12.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Briefly Rises Above $24000 For First Time in a Month – Bloomberg
Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.