Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Briefly Rises Above $24000 For First Time in a Month – Bloomberg

Ads

Bloomberg Daybreak Middle East. Live from Dubai, connecting Asian markets to the European opens. The show will focus on global macro issues with a middle eastern context, provide expert analysis of major market moving stories and speak with the biggest newsmakers in the region.

Simulcast of Bloomberg Television

Series focused young entrepreneurs making their mark

Everyday Inflation Creeps Up in One of World’s Few Rate Holdouts

Solar Panels Piling Up at US Border on Xinjiang Forced Labor Law

Now Musk Is Telling China’s Censors About His Vision for the Future

Australia PM Orders Review Into Morrison’s ‘Shadow Government’

Malaysia Election Likely in 2022, Ruling Alliance Head Says

Wells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long Dominated

Soros Reloads on Big Tech With Amazon, Google and New Tesla Bet

Anne Heche Dies of Crash Injuries After Taken Off Life Support

Will Zalatoris Gets 1st PGA Tour Win in Playoff At Memphis

To Tackle Hunger, We Need to Fix Food Subsidies

Modi’s India Is Becoming a Reflection of Jinnah’s Fears

Lay Japan’s War Debates to Rest Along With Abe

Mark Zuckerberg’s Sheryl Sandberg Replacement Has Long Been Meta’s Top Fixer

Booming Beef Industry Has Urban Cowboys Lining Up to Buy Cattle in Uruguay

The Work-From-Home Revolution Is Also a Trap for Women

Surging Inflation Leads to Jump in Britons Needing Free Tampons

Trader Joe’s Employees at Minneapolis Store Vote for Union

The WHO Is Renaming Monkeypox and Wants Your Help

Deadline Looms for Drought-Stricken States to Cut Water Use

Northeastern Farmers Face New Challenges With Severe Drought

The Real-World Architects Who Built the Sci-Fi Dystopias of ‘Westworld’

Years of Covid School Closures Leave Philippines With Deep Scars

Hong Kong’s Ban on CBD Products Leaves Companies Facing Ruin

Bitcoin Tops $25,000 for First Time Since June Amid Crypto Rally

Crypto Reddit Mobilizes After Being Pummeled by Bankruptcies

‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Crypto Token Plunges After Massive Sale

and



Bitcoin is gaining for the third straight day amid a broader rally in risk assets, with the digital currency rising above $24,000 for the first time in more than a month.

The world’s largest digital token rose as much as 4.2% Wednesday to $24,275, the highest level since mid-June. It’s on pace to advance for the seventh session out of eight, adding more than 20% over the past week. And other cryptocurrencies are also rallying, with Ether catching attention with a greater-than 50% surge since July 12.

source