Samsung Galaxy M52 5G gets a massive discount in India, is it worth buying? – India Today

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G phone has received a massive discount in India and one can currently get it at a pretty low price. The mid-range smartphone was launched in India under Rs 30,000 price segment and it is listed on Reliance Digital store at a discounted price of Rs 20,999. There is also a bank offer that makes the deal even more attractive. Keep reading to know more about how the latest Samsung phone deal works.

The Samsung Galaxy M52 is currently available on Reliance Digital store for Rs 20,999, which is pretty low. The original price of this Samsung 5G phone is Rs 29,999. This basically means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 9,000. The mentioned price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Comparatively, Flipkart is offering this device with a starting price of Rs 24,485, whereas Amazon is selling the Galaxy M52 for Rs 24,999. This means that users are saving around Rs 4,000 if they buy it via Reliance Digital store.

In addition to this, there is also a 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs 2,000) offer on Citibank credit and debit cards. This basically means that you will be able to buy this device for less than Rs 20,000 if you have the card. The bank offer will remain valid until June 30.

Yes, you can consider buying the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone. The device has received a huge discount, which makes the deal pretty attractive, considering the features it offers. It was announced back in September 2021, and isn’t a very old phone. This one has support for 5G and even comes with a powerful mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset that is capable of offering good enough gaming performance (at default graphics settings). It features a modern design and has a high-refresh-rate vivid screen. The AMOLED panel has support for 120Hz for a smoother scrolling experience.

Under the hood is a big 5,000mAh battery and the good thing is Samsung is bundling a charger with this one. While the Galaxy M52 5G has support for 25W fast charge tech, the company ships only a 15W adapter in the retail box. This is still better than not having a charger in the box, which is something that Samsung has started doing with mid-range phones. The handset packs a massive 6.7-inch display with 450nits of brightness and full HD+ resolution. It even has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for additional protection against accidental damage.

The 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup won’t disappoint you and will give you results like you would expect in the Rs 20,000 price range. The handset even has support for Dolby Atmos for a better sound quality experience. However, there are no dual speakers, which might disappoint some of the users as they will be missing out on the stereo sound effect experience. The headphone jack is also missing, but that isn’t a deal-breaker.

Do keep in mind that this mid-range phone was launched with Android 11 OS out of the box and it is not clear as to how many more updates the Galaxy M52 will get. The device has already received the Android 12 update, and a report by Sammobile claims that the handset is also expected to get the upcoming Android 13 OS update.

