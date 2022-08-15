NETGEAR to Support Solana Blockchain With the Integration of Phantom Wallet Into the Meural Platform – Business Wire

Ads

Meural Canvas II on display at the newly opened Solana spaces in Hudson Yards in New York. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives, today announced plans to expand options for NFTs on Meural canvases by adding support for the premier self-custody wallet for the Solana blockchain, Phantom. Starting next month, collectors will be able to connect their Phantom wallet to display their NFTs on Meural, a digital canvas designed to showcase digital works in the same way as classical art.

Meural by NETGEAR was founded on the belief that thoughtful use of technology could transform access to and discovery of visual art and make it part of people’s daily lives. The platform, made up of a distinctive WiFi-connected digital canvas, Meural Art Library (the world’s largest streaming library of art and photography), smartphone app and web portal, was designed to engage new audiences in digital art while providing collectors and enthusiasts a way to display the works that inspire them. Already supporting MetaMask and Coinbase wallets, this latest move to include Phantom brings onboard the native Solana ecosystem of NFT devotees and invites the vibrant community of creators and collectors to use Meural’s web platform to bring their digital art to the walls of their homes and offices.

“NFTs are transforming the digital realm – promoting creativity, community and collaboration, while growing access to visual culture. That’s why we’ve taken another step to ensure NFT collectors and Meural owners can display their collections in the best way possible way, right from the comfort of their home,” said Poppy Simpson, senior product & content manager for NETGEAR’s Meural line. “Solana is one of the most exciting blockchains in the industry. We’re thrilled to be working alongside people equally committed to powering the NFT ecosystem, its collectors and creators.”

Starting today, Meural displays will anchor Solana Spaces visual NFT experience in Hudson Yards. Solana Spaces is the world’s first physical retail, educational and community space dedicated to Web3 where visitors will be able to learn about NFTs, DeFi, blockchain and various Web3 projects. Meural canvases will also be available for purchase onsite.

“Bringing together Meural, Phantom, and Solana NFTs is exactly the kind of partnership Solana Spaces was made for,” said Vibhu Norby, Founder of Solana Spaces. “We are thrilled to feature and show off this incredible product and integration in store.”

Combining Solana, Phantom & Meural

Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world with the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto. There are thousands of projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, Web3 and more being built on Solana. Created in 2017 by Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana aims to scale throughput beyond what is typically achieved by popular blockchains while keeping costs low. Its public, open-source blockchain supports smart contracts, including NFTs and a variety of decentralized applications (dApps). With the integration of Phantom, the fastest-growing crypto wallet in history, Meural will be able to offer its customers the most premium wallet experience for traversing the Solana ecosystem and beyond.

“Millions of Solana users are using Phantom to actively collect, display and secure their NFT collections,” said Brandon Millman, CEO of Phantom. “We are ecstatic to bring this experience into the real world and providing those collectors with more engaging ways to showcase their collections through Meural digital canvases.”

Now working alongside NETGEAR and its Meural smart canvas platform, Phantom users can connect their wallet to Meural to seamlessly aggregate and display their NFTs. This functionality will be available to all Meural owners and forms the basis of an enhanced set of features designed for the NFT space.

Meural has been part of the NETGEAR portfolio of Smart Home products since 2018 and helps advance the company’s vision of a fully connected world. The premium digital Canvas can deliver a realistic art viewing experience that can be controlled via gesture, desktop, mobile app, or voice (Amazon Alexa). The Meural Canvas empowers users to interact with their art daily via its library of over 30,000 licensed artworks and acts as the best media distribution platform for displaying visual arts. The Meural platform frees NFT collections from the confines of digital wallets and allows owners to enjoy their purchased pieces as they would any painting or print.

Read more about Meural and NFTs or connect with Meural on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people’s lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

U.S. Media Contact:

Valerie Motis

Valerie.motis@netgear.com

NETGEAR@AccesstheAgency.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com

