Video: NASA searches for new launch provider after Astra Space pauses rocket launches NASA is looking at some alternatives on how to safely launch an important Earth-science mission. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — NASA is looking at some alternatives on how to safely launch an important Earth-science mission.
READ: NASA to launch 2 more choppers to Mars to help return rocks
This comes after a private rocket company decided to discontinue launches, for now.
Astra was selected to send six Tropics satellites into orbit.
NASA searches for new launch provider after Astra Space pauses rocket launches
But the first two satellites were lost after launches from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
READ: NASA astronauts, Russian cosmonauts to resume sharing rocket rides to space
The satellites were designed to help with hurricane forecasting.
READ: South Korean spacecraft launched to the moon, country’s 1st
NASA should have more information about its next move in the coming weeks.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.
©2022 Cox Media Group
© 2022 Cox Media Group. This station is part of Cox Media Group Television. Learn about careers at Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Manage Cookie Preferences | Do Not Sell My Information
NASA searches for new launch provider after Astra Space pauses rocket launches – WFTV Orlando
Video: NASA searches for new launch provider after Astra Space pauses rocket launches NASA is looking at some alternatives on how to safely launch an important Earth-science mission. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)