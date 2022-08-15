Fix Windows Defender Error 1297 on Windows 11/10 – TheWindowsClub

Ads

When you try to launch Microsoft Defender app or when you try to run a scan on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, the app may fail to open or crash and then throw the error code 1297. In this post, we identfy likely causes, as well as provide the most suitable solutions to the issue.



Error 1297: Windows Defender has encountered a problem and needs to close. We are sorry for the inconvenience.

Fix Windows Defender Error 1297

If you get the Windows Defender Error 1297 when you try to launch the app or when running a scan on your Windows 11/10 device, you can try our recommended solutions below in no particular order and see what works for you in fixing the error. Make sure your PC is updated and see if the error is reoccurs – before you try the solutions outlined below.

Run SFC scan Troubleshoot in Clean Boot state Reset Windows Security Perform System Restore Reset Windows 11/10

Let's take a look at the description of the process involved concerning each of the listed solutions.

1] Run SFC scan

The Windows Defender Error 1297 that is triggered on your Windows 11/10 PC could be due to corrupted system files. In this case, you can begin troubleshooting by running SFC scan on your device and see if that resolves the issue.

The sfc /scannow command will scan all protected system files, and replace corrupted files with a cached copy that is located in a compressed folder at %WinDir%System32dllcache. In most cases, if some Windows functions aren’t working or Windows crashes, use the System File Checker to scan Windows and restore your files.

2] Troubleshoot in Clean Boot state



Third-party apps and services might be interfering with the smooth operation of Microsoft Defender on your system, hence the error in highlight. So, you can troubleshoot in Clean Boot state and see if the issue at hand is resolved. If while in this system state the Windows Defender opens and runs smoothly without crashing or any sort of issues, then you may need to manually enable one process after the other and see which is the offender that that triggers the error in view on your device. Once you have identified it, you need to disable or uninstall the software that uses this culprit process.

Also make sure no other security software is installed and running on your device – if any, you can uninstall the third-party security software using the dedicated AV removal tool to remove all files associated with your antivirus program – alternatively, you can use any free Uninstaller Software.

3] Reset Windows Security

If Windows Defender is not opening or crashing during normal operations as is the case here, it could be the app is suffering a temporary glitch or is corrupted. In this case, an effective fix will be to reset Windows Security or reinstall Windows Defender on your PC.

4] Perform System Restore



If Windows Defender app was working normally up until this time, it’s entirely possible that the issue was facilitated by a change that your system has gone through recently which you are unaware of.

Since you have no idea what changed that might have ended up breaking Windows Defender functionality, you can use System Restore to revert to a date where you’re certain that the app was working properly. Keep in mind that any changes like application installs, user preferences and anything else made after the restore point will be lost.

To perform System Restore, do the following:

Press Windows key + R . to invoke the Run dialog.

. to invoke the Run dialog. In the Run dialog box, type rstrui and hit Enter to launch the System Restore Wizard.

Wizard. At the initial screen of System Restore, click Next .

. At the next screen, check the box associated with Show more restore points .

. Now, select a restore point prior to when you noticed the issue on your device.

Click Next to advance to the next menu.

to advance to the next menu. Click Finish and confirm at the final prompt.

At the next system startup, your older computer state will be enforced. The issue in hand should be resolved now. Otherwise try the next solution.

At this point, if the issue you are currently facing isn’t resolved yet, it’s safe to assume you might be dealing with severe system file corruption or possibly damaged or bad system image, which in any case will affect Windows Defender as it is an integral component of the Windows OS. In this case, a viable solution is to reset Windows with the option to keep your personal files.

I hope this helps!

Can you reinstall Windows Defender?

If Windows Defender is not functioning properly or is missing from your Windows 11/10 computer, you can reinstall it within a few minutes and without any technical skills. You do not need a disc to install Windows Defender. Just visit Settings and select the Repair or Reset options.

How safe is Windows Defender?

As a free service, Microsoft Defender does a good job of keeping your Windows devices secure. In tests, it scored a 98% detection result for real-time malware — an excellent result for a completely free service.

Will Windows Defender detect malware?

Yes. Microsoft Defender Antivirus is a built-in malware scanner for the Windows 11/10 operating system. As part of the Windows Security suite, it will search for any files or programs on your computer that can cause harm to it. Defender looks for software threats like viruses and other malware across email, apps, the cloud, and the web. If need be, you can download & run the Microsoft Safety Scanner periodically.

Is it OK to run Windows Defender and McAfee at the same time?

You can't turn on both McAfee & Defender at the same time to protect your system. You can have only one AV protection turned On at a time that will protect your computer. Besides, installing a third-party AV software will automatically disable Windows Defender on your PC.

Date: August 13, 2022

Obinna Onwusobalu, has studied Information & Communication Technology and is a keen follower of the Windows ecosystem. He runs a computer software clinic. He says it’s best practice to create a System Restore Point before making any changes to your PC.

