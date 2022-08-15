Shiba Inu Takes It To The Third Floor – TronWeekly

Ads

July 21, 2022 by Aishwarya shashikumar

A significant collaboration between the Shiba Inu team and The Third Floor (TTF), the busiest visualization studio known for its work on numerous Marvel blockbusters, has been announced.

TTF will take charge of artistic development by assisting the creators of the well-known meme coin in defining the virtual worlds for the metaverse project.

The American firm has contributed to a number of well-known films, including “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Wonder Woman,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and others. TTF has also contributed to episodic television shows and video games like “Doom” and “Resident Evil 6.”

The Shiba Inu community’s artistically driven mission, according to TTF’s chief creative officer Dane Smith, is “inspiring.” According to Smith, the metaverse may be able to provide an infinite amount of opportunities and mixed-reality experiences.

At the time of press, Shiba Inu was priced at $0.00001178 with a daily hike of 0.73%.

Dogecoin has a new iteration, and cryptocurrency users shouldn’t disregard it. The Dogecoin team published a new core version of the joke currency early on Thursday, enhancing the blockchain’s efficiency and security. On Twitter, the Dogecoin team announced,

Along with security updates, the developers updated the pricing structure and other features. For instance, from 1 DOGE to 0.01 DOGE, the acceptable dust limit has been reduced. Other modifications included limiting the amount of addnode records that could be created to 800 and configuring a wallet backup directory.

Improved stopped transaction detection was one of the new features that will assist cut down on delays. In addition, adjustments were made to the UI’s pruning configuration and its management of connections without restarting.

Elon Musk was one of the community members that wanted DOGE to change course and take on a more significant role in usability. We can view the outcomes of the investigation conducted by the Doge developers.

During Tesla’s earnings call, where they reported selling off 75% of its Bitcoin holdings but none of its Dogecoin holdings, the billionaire’s backing was evident.

Furthermore, at the time of press, Dogecoin was priced at $0.0689 with a rise of 0.72% over the last 24 hours.

