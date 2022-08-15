Price Prediction for Bitcoin: $773,000. But What is it Based on? – BeInCrypto

Ads

We use cookies to improve your experience.

Lost or forgotten your password? Please enter your email ddress. You will receive mail with link to set new password.

The analyst of the InvestAnswers channel made a remarkable price prediction for BTC

The analyst’s prediction of Bitcoin outpaced most of the predictions made so far

So how can BTC reach $773,000?

Top Crypto Exchanges Without KYC Read Now

Price Prediction for Bitcoin: The InvestAnswers channel predicts that the price of Bitcoin will go gangbusters. But what is the thinking behind this figure?

The analyst’s prediction has been one of the wildest BTC price predictions made so far. But, it is not unreasonable, when you take into account a move by Blackrock.

Last week, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, announced it will offer Bitcoin trading and custody services to institutional investors through Coinbase Prime.

The InvestAnswers analyst stated that the partnership between the two financial giants could lead to an explosion in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). According to the analyst, this partnership could possibly raise the price of BTC up to $773,000.

The InvestAnswers host told the 443,000 subscribers that Bitcoin’s market capitalization could increase by at least a trillion dollars. The successful analyst of the channel stated that the Bitcoin price could reach $98,000 in the short term. This forecast corresponds to a price increase of 326% from the current level:

“If BlackRock were to place 0.5% of its assets under Bitcoin management, BTC’s market capitalization would be affected by an increase of $1.05 trillion. This would add about $75,000 to Bitcoin’s price. BTC, which is in the $23,000 band, will make its way to about $98,000. This is 326% more than today’s price. It’s very, very achievable…”

The InvestAnswers analyst stated that if BlackRock, which stands out with an asset value of $10 trillion, pulls 1% of its asset management to BTC, the leading crypto money could be worth $150,000:

“Now, if they allocate a 1% stake, which will of course take time to reach this level, that would add about $2.1 trillion to market capitalization, $150,000 to the price, and that would push Bitcoin’s future price to $173,000. The profit for BTC here is 652%.”

The analyst stated that BTC could rise to $773,000 if BlackRock allocates a 5% share. On the other hand, this estimate can be considered to seem quite maximalist in the current situation. However, according to the cryptocurrency analyst, between the next 3 and 5 years, this price will be at achievable levels:

“If, as analyst Dan Tapiero said, they add 5%, which I think is very aggressive. Maybe with time, maybe in the next three to five years, it will be possible. This will quite easily push the price of Bitcoin to $773,000 in the next three to five years.”

Got something to say about this Bitcoin price prediction or anything else? Write to us or join the discussion in our Telegram channel. You can also catch us on Tik Tok, Facebook, or Twitter.

Abdurrahman Acar graduated from the TED University Ankara, with a focus on economics and banking and finance. He worked at the TEDU Trade and Research Center and has a special interest in cryptocurrency markets and finance.

Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and daily communication with crypto fans!

Join Our Telegram

Stay tuned with daily newsletters that make reading the news simple and enjoyable

source