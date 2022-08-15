Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary The Haunted Mansion Figure by Jim Shore Features Goofy – WDW News Today

Ads

A new 50th anniversary The Haunted Mansion figure by Jim Shore is available at Walt Disney World.

Goofy is positioned with Bertie, one of the famous Haunted Mansion ghost busts, before making it through the queue to see more happy haunts.

The bottom of the figure is designed with a gold and black 50th anniversary motif with Cinderella Castle.

Goofy is wearing his signature green hat, patterned vest with orange shirt, and blue pants.

Goofy is acting goofy with his arm around his pal, Bertie.

Bertie is sculpted just like outside The Haunted Mansion. He is positioned with a snake wrapped around him and a wide smile.

What do you think of the 50th Anniversary Jim Shore figures? Let us know in the comments!

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment *

Name *

Email *

Website

Δ document.getElementById( “ak_js_1” ).setAttribute( “value”, ( new Date() ).getTime() );

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tweets by WDWNT

source