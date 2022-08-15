Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films – Variety

Ads

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

Variety Print Plus Subscriber

By Angelique Jackson

MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.”

Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles.

The film’s script is written by Juel Taylor (“Creed II”), from a story by Taylor and his “They Cloned Tyrone” co-writer Tony Rettenmaier, with revisions by Banks. “Young. Wild. Free” is produced by Macro Film Studios’ Charles D. King, James Lopez and Poppy Hanks, Confluential Films’ Tommy Oliver and No Label Productions’ Baron Davis. Taylor, Rettenmair, Banks and Lathan will executive produce the project alongside Confluential Films’ Codie Elaine Oliver, Prince Baggett and Charlotte Koh; No Label Productions’ Jenna Cavelle; Mark R. Wright and Jo Henriquez.

blogherads.adq.push(function () {

blogherads

.defineSlot( ‘medrec’, ‘gpt-variety-article-mid-article-uid0’ )

.setTargeting( ‘pos’, [“mid-article1″,”mid-articleX”,”mid”,”mid-article”] )

.setSubAdUnitPath(“ros/mid-article”)

.addSize([[300,250],[2,2],[300,251],[620,350],[2,4],[4,2]])

;

});

News of the project comes as Lathan — best known for her starring roles in classic movies like “Love & Basketball” and “The Best Man” franchise, and who was most recently seen in Netflix’s “The Perfect Guy” — celebrates her first Emmy nomination for her turn on HBO’s “Succession.” Lathan is also set to make her feature directorial debut with “On the Come Up,” which will make its world premiere at TIFF in September.

The starring role in “Young. Wild. Free.” is also a major prize for Smith, who plays Chris McKay in the hit HBO show “Euphoria” and has a film resume that includes “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Detroit” and “The Hate U Give.” Meanwhile, Capri is coming off a four-season run on the Netflix series “On My Block”; “Young. Wild. Free” marks just her second film credit, following 2019’s “American Skin.” Industry veteran Epps currently executive produces and stars on the Netflix comedy “The Upshaws” and is currently filming the Sony-Marvel movie “Madame Web,” which is set to hit theaters in 2023.

A Variety and iHeartRadio Podcast

The Business of Entertainment

Ads

source