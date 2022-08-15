Every Movie and TV Series Coming to Hulu in August 2022 – ComicBook.com

Ads

By Charlie Ridgely – August 3, 2022 01:15 pm EDT

August is only a couple of weeks away, but Hulu is already getting ahead of the curve and getting subscribers excited for the month of new additions ahead. On Tuesday, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows making their way to the roster in August and there is quite a lot to look forward to. From the return of popular FX shows to the debut of brand new franchise movies, Hulu has a little bit of everything on the way in August.

The biggest title hitting Hulu next months arrives on August 5th. The streaming service will be debuting the 20th Century Studios thriller Prey, which is a prequel to the Predator franchise that takes place in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago. Prey premieres just two days after acclaimed FX series Reservation Dogs returns for its second season.

On August 25th, the original limited series Mike will make its debut. The series tells the story of boxing legend Mike Tyson, with Moonlight star Trevante Rhodes in the titular role.

You can check out the full lineup of Hulu’s August additions below!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED)

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED)

Uncrontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED)

21 (2008)

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006)

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017)

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012)

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011)

BLACK SWAN (2010)

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999)

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999)

BLAZING SADDLES (1974)

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000)

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011)

BUGSY (1991)

CAST AWAY (2000)

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004)

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DETROIT (2017)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009)

GANDHI (1982)

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989)

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007)

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993)

GULLIVER’S TRAVELS (2010)

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012)

I FEEL PRETTY (2018)

IN TIME (2011)

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011)

JUST GO WITH IT (2011)

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990)

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018)

MAN ON FIRE (2004)

MEN OF HONOR (2000)

MILES AHEAD (2016)

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984)

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009)

NURSE 3-D (2014)

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998)

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989)

SHAME (2011)

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999)

THE SIXTH MAN (1997)

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993)

SOURCE CODE (2011)

SPIDER-MAN (2002)

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004)

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007)

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012)

SURF’S UP (2007)

SWIMFAN (2002)

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008)

TOWER HEIST (2011)

VANTAGE POINT (2008)

WANDERLUST (2012)

WAR HORSE (2011)

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998)

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003)

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009)

YOU’VE GOT MAIL (1998)

FX’s Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere

From Co-Creators and Executive Producers Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, “Reservation Dogs” is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of “Elora Danan” (Devery Jacobs), “Bear Smallhill” (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), “Willie Jack” (Paulina Alexis) and “Cheese” (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. After the death of the fifth member of the Reservation Dogs, the crew took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to vicariously fulfill his dream of reaching the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. But after a promising start to their criminal endeavors, including the legendary heist of a Flaming Flamers chips truck, swiping some old lady’s weed edibles and some low-grade grand theft auto, the plan went bust. The gang disbanded, with everyone trying to forge their own paths.

CMA Fest

PREY (2022)

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, “Prey” is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries.

Password: Series Premiere

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season

This Fool: Complete Season 1

Inspired by the life and stand-up of star and co-creator Chris Estrada, “This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working-class South Central Los Angeles. The show centers on Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old who still lives at home who has been dating his girlfriend on and off since high school and finds any excuse to avoid dealing with his own problems. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation nonprofit, where he butts heads with his older cousin Luis, an ex-gang member who just got out of prison and moved in with Julio and his family.

FX’s Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1

“Children of the Underground” tells the pulse-pounding true story of charismatic vigilante Faye Yager, who built a vast underground network that hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from the alleged abuse of husbands and fathers when a broken court system would not. Stepping out into the spotlight of daytime TV talk shows to raise awareness for the cause, Yager placed herself in the crosshairs of the FBI, setting off a highly publicized trial that raised the specter of a dark side to the movement. When she helped the ex-wife and children of the wealthy banker who pioneered the ATM disappear, Yager finally met her match and a loud public reckoning was at hand. Was Faye Yager actually the saint so many people made her out to be? Enter the true story of her underground and learn the tangled truth about this visionary but haunted heroine.

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere

Love Revolution: Season 1 (SUBBED)

THE CHINA HUSTLE (2017)

THE HATE U GIVE (2018)

JOURNEY TO THE WEST (2013)

MONSTERS (2010)

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME I – EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT (2013)

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME II – EXTENDED DIRECTOR’S CUT (2013)

RED CLIFF (2008)

STAGE MOTHER (2020)

WHAT JUST HAPPENED (2008)

WHOSE STREETS? (2017)

Hotties: Complete Season 1

“Hotties” is a wild dating competition where each episode pits two blind dates against each other as they battle to cook up date-night worthy dishes. But, in order to reach the finish line, these sexy singles will have to choke down extreme spicy food challenges! Will battling the heat help them burn through first date facades to form a more authentic connection…or will it all just be a hilarious hot mess? Comedian and host Jade Catta-Preta won’t just judge what’s on the plate, but will judge their dates too! Whichever couple has the best dish, best date or both, wins a second $2,500 date, or…they can split the cash, walk away, and promise to never see each other again!

ON THE COUNT OF THREE (2022)

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (2020)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B

Blippi: Complete Season 4

HOSTILE TERRITORY (2022)

Mike: Season 1 Premiere

From creator/screenwriter Steven Rogers and the team behind “I, Tonya” and showrunner Karin Gist, executive producer of “Our Kind of People,” “Mike” explores the dynamic and controversial story of Mike Tyson. The 8-episode limited series explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story.

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere

Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) and Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) bought the third oldest professional football club in the world. It is a Welsh team in the town Wrexham and the team is currently on the brink of dissolution. “Welcome to Wrexham” is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

DOC MCSTUFFINS: THE DOC IS 10! (2022)

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere

13 years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother, Laura, and her Antichrist daughter, Chrissy, attempt to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for custody of his daughter’s soul.

FX’s The Patient: Limited Series Premiere

“The Patient” is a psychological thriller from the minds of Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (“The Americans”) about a therapist, “Alan Strauss” (Steve Carell), who’s held prisoner by a patient, “Sam Fortner” (Domhnall Gleeson), who reveals himself to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges.

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere

“Keep This Between Us” is a four-part docu-series following one woman’s journey as she reexamines her past relationship with a trusted teacher. The series exposes an epidemic of widespread grooming in U.S. high schools.

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4

of

Copyright 2022 ComicBook.com. All rights reserved.

source