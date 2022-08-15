Celtic duo post matching overhead kick Instagram posts; teammates flock to Starfelt message – 67 Hail Hail – Celtic FC News

Ads

By John McGinley

It’s not every week that two overhead kicks are scored in a Celtic match but so it went today with Moritz Jenz and Giorgos Giakoumakis delivering in a 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock.

It was a fantastic day of Celtic action and goalscoring, with Carl Starfelt even getting in on the act on his 50th appearance for the club.

The Swede had never scored for the Bhoys and uploaded an Instagram message to celebrate tonight, stating: “So happy to be back on the pitch in my 50th appearance for the club, and believe it or not, i scored 😏🍀”

As you can see from the image above, his teammates have been piling into his replies to congratulate him, mirroring the scenes at the stadium today.

You could tell Starfelt’s lack of goals has been a talking point or at least noted amongst the group. Players and staff were all visibly delighted to see him finally open his account.

Jenz and Giakoumakis are also buzzing with their contributions today with both players posting matching images of their overhead efforts in the match.

The Greek international said: “I love them, don’t i? 🚲🤤 First goal of the season and another important win in front of our amazing fans! 🍀🍀”

Meanwhile, Jenz beamed: “Amazing team performance and hopefully some good entertainment for fans 🥰💚🍀”

It’s great to see all of this unity on display. These teammates really do seem to enjoy each other’s company and success and it all adds to the good feeling coming out of the club right now.

I don’t think we should expect overhead kicks every week, but as Jenz says, it was certainly enjoyable entertainment today!

