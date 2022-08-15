Apple Al Maryah Island opens Friday in the heart of Abu Dhabi – Apple

Ads

Text of this article

February 24, 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Apple Al Maryah Island opens Friday in the heart of Abu Dhabi

The dramatic waterfront store debuts special programs for creatives, local businesses, and families to enjoy

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Apple today previewed Apple Al Maryah Island, a new retail destination elevated above steps of cascading water. The new store creates a direct connection from The Galleria Al Maryah Island to the water’s edge, delivering the best of Apple with shoreline views amid Abu Dhabi’s prestigious financial district.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to open the stunning Apple Al Maryah Island this Friday,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “Our talented team is ready to welcome and delight customers from this vibrant community to our newest location in the Emirates.”

Apple Al Maryah Island will debut three unique Today at Apple sessions that draw inspiration from the beautiful surroundings and creative culture of Abu Dhabi:

On March 6, photographer Mohamed Somji will lead a co-created Photo Walk, sharing his personal techniques. Future Today at Apple sessions hosted in the Forum at Apple Al Maryah Island will invite local musicians, artists, developers, entrepreneurs, and educators that reflect the innovative community of Abu Dhabi. Participants can register for all sessions at apple.co/creativity-within. Apple will also offer ongoing personal advice and guidance for local businesses in the dedicated Boardroom. To further celebrate the grand opening, visitors can also access an exclusive and specially curated Apple Music playlist, featuring local United Arab Emirates artists.

The new store’s multicultural team of more than 80 members represent 28 nationalities and collectively speak over 30 languages, including Arabic, French, Hindi, Tagalog, and more. Throughout the expansive space, customers can get shopping assistance from highly knowledgeable Specialists as they explore the latest products, learn more about Apple services such as the Trade In program, or receive expert advice and support at the Genius Grove.

Apple Al Maryah Island introduces several new design elements reflective of its surroundings. From the promenade, two ramps paved with Absolute Black granite stone — the first use of this material at any Apple Store — cut through water and continue seamlessly inside the store, blurring the barrier between inside and out. The store also features a golden carbon fiber roof locally sourced in the UAE. Visitors entering from The Galleria Al Maryah Island Mall will walk through a mirrored stainless steel portal, enveloped by the sights and sounds of water jets cascading over exterior glass walls. A 72-foot-long mirrored foil ceiling creates a kaleidoscopic effect, with water falling down the walls, and reflections seen above.

Once inside, guests are greeted with panoramic views of Abu Dhabi’s extraordinary skyline. When looking up, customers will also find a unique ceiling made of stretched gold fabric. The glass walls bring in the natural light, with ficus trees adding greenery to the interior. An innovative radiant floor system combined with displacement ventilation helps cool the building.

The store will welcome its first visitors on Friday, February 25, at 5 p.m. local time. With the health and well-being of customers and team members as Apple’s top priority, the store will implement comprehensive health measures, and visits to Apple Al Maryah Island on opening day will be by appointment only. Customers can choose from available times at apple.com/ae/almaryahisland.

About Apple

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Press Contacts

Monica Fernandez

Apple

monicaf@apple.com

Nick Leahy

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

Images in this article

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple’s five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple’s more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Monica Fernandez

Apple

monicaf@apple.com

Nick Leahy

Ads

Apple

nleahy@apple.com

(408) 862-5012

Apple Media Helpline

media.help@apple.com

(408) 974-2042

The latest news and updates, direct from Apple.

Read more

source