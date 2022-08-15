Shiba Inu Enters The Top 10 Whale List As It Ramps Up Its Burn Game – TronWeekly

Ads

July 19, 2022 by Vignesh Karunanidhi

Shiba Inu is now in the top 10 assets among the 100 largest ETH whales in terms of trading volume over the past 24 hours, according to WhaleStats. Among the top 5,000 ETH whales in a day, the meme coin also scores among the most popular smart contracts.

The top 100 ETH whales still possess $552,365,002 worth of SHIB, or 19.44 percent of their portfolio, making Shiba Inu their largest holding. According to data from WhaleStats, the number of Shiba Inu owners is likewise rising and is at 1,207,857 at the moment.

Shiba Inu increased by as much as 18% to hit highs of $0.00001243. After cutting some gains, SHIB was trading up 6 percent at $0.00001191 at the time of publishing.

According to Shibainuart, a Twitter account dedicated to the Shiba Inu community, SHIB has joined Schedulesite, a website that organizes events for users to attend: “The inclusion of SHIB events to our platform excites us! We appreciate your warm welcome to your home. Your community is impressive “In a recent tweet.

In other news, the burn rate of SHIB has increased dramatically during the last 24 hours, according to the Shibburn website. A staggering 571,482,054 SHIB tokens were burnt in one transaction, according to a tweet from the Shib Burn Twitter account a few hours ago. Other transactions containing a sizable sum of SHIB to be burnt came after this.

At the time of writing, the burn rate has increased by 602.77% in the last 24 hours.

