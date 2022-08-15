Ripple CEO Discusses Potential Outcomes of SEC Lawsuit Over XRP – Regulation Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
Ripple’s chief executive has shared his views on possible outcomes of the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the sale of xrp, which the regulator claims to be an unregistered securities offering.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse discussed the lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over XRP earlier this month in an interview with Axios at the Collision 2022 event.
The SEC sued Ripple Labs, Garlinghouse, and co-founder Chris Larsen in December 2020, alleging that the XRP sale was an unregistered securities offering. Ripple disagreed with the SEC and has since been fighting a legal battle with the securities regulator.
During the interview, Garlinghouse was asked what would happen if he does not get a ruling in his favor and XRP is deemed a security.
The Ripple executive quickly emphasized that in that situation, XRP would only be considered a security in the United States. He clarified:
The SEC only has jurisdiction in the United States, and in some ways … How the world is operating right now is as if the case has been lost.
He added that investors cannot trade XRP in the U.S. on most platforms. Coinbase, for example, halted trading of XRP soon after the SEC filed the lawsuit against Ripple.
“If Ripple loses the case, does anything change? It’s basically just status quo. Ripple is still growing very, very quickly,” Garlinghouse said.
Emphasizing that he is betting that Ripple will win the case against the securities regulator, the executive affirmed:
I’m betting that because I think the facts are on our side. I’m betting that because the law is on our side.
“I think the SEC has massively overstepped and is trying to take kind of jurisdictional ownership over something that is … I think they saw this gray area they’re like ‘hey we are going to go in,’” the Ripple executive explained.
He added: “It’s frustrating it’s taking this long. There’s a lot of companies, I think, that realize how important this case is to the whole industry.”
In April, Stuart Alderoty, legal counsel at Ripple, tweeted: “It now looks like a resolution will come in 2023 — and each day that passes is hurting U.S. citizens who were essentially the victims of a rug pull by the SEC. $15B in XRP market cap was destroyed the day the suit was filed, hurting the very people the SEC purports to protect.”
Do you think SEC will win the lawsuit against Ripple over XRP? Let us know in the comments section below.
A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.
Image Credits: Shutterstock, Pixabay, Wiki Commons
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a direct offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, or a recommendation or endorsement of any products, services, or companies. Bitcoin.com does not provide investment, tax, legal, or accounting advice. Neither the company nor the author is responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in this article.
Argentinian Securities Regulator Launches Innovation Hub to Discuss Regulated Crypto Investments
The National Securities Commission (CNV), which is the Argentinian securities watchdog, recently launched an innovation hub with the goal of advancing conversations about cryptocurrency and fintech investments. This organization will serve as a link between private entities and the institution, … read more.
Central Bank of Brazil Confirms It Will Run a Pilot Test for Its CBDC This Year
The Central Bank of Brazil has confirmed that the institution will run a pilot test regarding the implementation of its proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital real. Roberto Campos Neto, president of the bank, also stated that this … read more.
Check all the news here
Ripple CEO Discusses Potential Outcomes of SEC Lawsuit Over XRP – Regulation Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News
by Kevin Helms