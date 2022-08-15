NASA to investigate UFOs in new ‘high-risk’ study despite ‘reputational risk’ – 7NEWS

Ads

NASA is launching a study of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science.

The space agency announced it will set up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on UFOs – and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings.

NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen acknowledged the traditional scientific community may see NASA as “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial area, but he strongly disagrees.

Watch the latest News on Channel 7 or stream for free on 7plus >>

“We are not shying away from reputational risk,” Zurbuchen said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast.

“Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it’s a data-poor field.”

NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena – which is the US government’s preferred name for UFOs.

The study will last nine months and cost no more than $US100,000 ($A140,000).

It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

NASA said the team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation for advancing scientific research.

In a news conference, Spergel said the only preconceived notion going into the study is that UAPs are likely to have multiple explanations.

“We have to approach all these questions with a sense of humility,” Spergel said.

“I spent most of my career as a cosmologist.

“I can tell you we don’t know what makes up 95 per cent of the universe. So there are things we don’t understand.”

The study comes after US congress held a public hearing on UFOs in May.

It was the first congressional hearing on the subject in half a century and followed a government report released in 2021 documenting more than 144 cases of UAPs reported by government sources.

The newly formed Pentagon task force – the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronisation Group -is investigating approximately 400 cases.

Ronald Moultrie, who oversees the Pentagon-based UAP investigation team, said the Pentagon’s primary interest is addressing possible national security threats.

“We know that our service members have encountered unidentified aerial phenomena and, because UAP pose potential flight safety and general security risks, we are committed to a focused effort to determine their origins,” he said.

“Our national security efforts rely on aerial supremacy and these phenomena present a challenge to our dominance,” said Kirsten Gillibrand, US Senator for New York.

“The US needs a coordinated effort to take control and understand whether these aerial phenomena belong to a foreign government or something else altogether.”

– With AAP, CNN

Stream Big on

By Christie Graham / Technology

By Frances Sheen / Space

By Ashley Strickland / Space

Elizabeth Daoud / Space

By René Marsh / Science

By Sandee LaMotte CNN / News

By Faith Karimi / Celebrity

By Katie Hunt CNN / Technology

By Christie Graham / Technology

By Frances Sheen / Space

By Ashley Strickland / Space

Elizabeth Daoud / Space

By René Marsh / Science

By Sandee LaMotte CNN / News

By Faith Karimi / Celebrity

By Katie Hunt CNN / Technology

source