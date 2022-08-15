Apple Seeds Second Public Betas of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today seeded second betas of upcoming iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 updates to public beta testers, with the new software coming three weeks after the launch of the first public betas and a day after Apple provided the beta to developers.



iOS and iPadOS 15.3 can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple’s public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or an iPad.

There’s no word yet on what’s included in the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 betas, suggesting that it likely focuses on under-the-hood improvements and bug fixes. We did not find anything new of note in the first two developer betas.

There are a few features that Apple has yet to implement, such as Universal Control and support for IDs in the Wallet app. ‌Universal Control‌ will let multiple Macs and iPads be controlled with the same keyboard and mouse, and Apple recently said that the feature will come out in the spring. There were no signs of ‌Universal Control‌ in the first beta, so it looks like it will be coming in iPadOS 15.4.

Digital IDs in the Wallet app has been in the works since Apple introduced the feature at WWDC in June. Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah are expected to be the first states to implement digital ID support, and Florida is also in talks to support the feature.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

When will iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 be released? Here’s everything we know.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source