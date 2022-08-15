This Refurbished Apple iPad Pro is 17% Off | Get This For Just $265! – Tech Times

Ads

The refurbished Apple iPad Pro is currently up for grabs for just $264.99. As of writing, you can enjoy 17% off upon purchasing this tablet in the store.

For some people, looking for a refurbished gadget does not mean that they have no sufficient money to buy a brand-new one.

If you are hunting for an Apple device online, you might see that some have absurdly high prices. Buying near-mint products will solve your problem for those who want to be practical with their budget and help the environment.

According to Mashable, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro is currently available at a very low price. Originally, this table is valued at $321, but you can luckily snipe this one at the moment for just $264.99.

This is not a new product anymore, but it’s still fully functional and usable. You can take advantage of its powerful 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On top of that, you can also ask Apple for a free upgrade of its OS. At the moment, it is capable of running iOS 9.

When it comes to its cameras, it’s an excellent tablet for shooting high-quality images on the go. With its 1.2 MP front-facing lens and 12 MP back camera, you can enjoy capturing memorable shots from anywhere you go.

If you have a virtual meeting to attend, its front camera will do the magic for you. It supports 1080p quality, which makes it suited for video conferencing.

Whether you’re at home, school, or workplace, this refurbished iPad Pro is perfectly built for your needs. It has an average SSD size which is enough to house your important apps, regardless if it’s the documents or the games.

Other than that, this tablet is fully handy since it’s Siri supported. You only need to speak some instructions and gain control of it. You will also receive a free AC adapter upon purchasing this iPad Pro.

If you already allot a budget for this 9.7-inch screen tablet, visit this link for more information. The price is still subject to change anytime, so the best time to buy this is right now.

In a previous report by Forbes, the Cupertino giant has filed a patent for the third Magic Keyboard accessory, which includes a new Apple Pencil retainer and the second-level mode for the tablet.

The filing suggests this could be a future upgrade for the current iPad. Aside from that, the company might be planning to include some magnets, which would provide more versatility to the gadget.

If the Magic Keyboard is added to the next-gen iPads, this would be a huge edge that Apple will reap. The second-level mode could give a more ergonomic “feel” for users, making it more suitable for many tasks such as drawing.

Of course, not all patents do not make it to the market. If Apple includes this update to the next iPad Pro, this could be the biggest upgrade that will be landing on the device in the last five years.

