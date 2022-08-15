New Milestone May Be The Kick Dogecoin Needs To Break $0.1 – NewsBTC

Ads



Dogecoin has been enjoying the love being shown to it by prominent figures in the space, such as Elon Musk and Mark Cuban. However, the digital asset has not been faring well since hitting its all-time high of $0.7 in the middle of 2021. The decline in price that followed has seen Dogecoin lose more than 90% of its value since then. But a new development has begun to paint a bullish picture for the digital asset.

One of the reasons that Dogecoin’s price has continued to suffer has been the lack of interest from the crypto community. Despite its community still pushing the meme coin, it was not seeing enough adoption to push the value of the asset back up. That is, until now, when Dogecoin is beginning to experience a significant uptick in interest.

New data shows that the adoption of Dogecoin is up, given the number of addresses that are transacting on the network. Data from IntoTheBlock shows that the number of new daily DOGE addresses had grown by a whopping 256% in the last day.



Dogecoin has now hit its highest point in terms of new daily addresses, rising from its 14.4k point to the new 38.43k number. This increase in the number of people using DOGE on the network points to healthy growth for the meme coin. So despite the fact that the price of the digital asset is down by a large margin, it is enticing investors who likely see the current price of the digital asset as a prime entry point.

Dogecoin has been seeing some good events happen in the last week. Besides seeing a significant jump in its daily addresses, it has also undergone an upgrade that has brought more good publicity to the meme coin.

The team announced recently that the Dogecoin website had received an overhaul. Since the meme coin has been getting a lot of bad publicity lately, leading to FUD in its community, it has pulled out all the stops in an effort to combat this. Dogecoin Core also received an upgrade with the software version 1.14.6 going live this week. This was done in a bid to strengthen the network and make transactions more efficient.

On the investor side, Dogecoin holders are not faring too badly compared to others in the space. Data shows that the majority of DOGE holders are still seeing profit at 52%. This put 45% in the red and 4% of holders currently sitting in neutral territory. Long-term holder composition also continues to dominate, with 65% holding their coins for more than a year.

