BullPerks Ranks as One of the Top Launchpads per Current and All-Time High Returns on Investments on CryptoRank.io – Yahoo Finance

Ads

BullPerks ranks #2 in the highest current returns, according to CryptoRank.

BullPerks Is Among Top Launchpads In The Industry

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Aug. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BullPerks lands the number two position on CryptoRank.io as one of the leading launchpads in the industry according to data from Aug. 12, 2022. BullPerks has raised over $5 million in funding and launched 43 Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs).

Among the top 10 best crypto launchpads on CryptoRank.io’s list, BullPerks ranks second in terms of the current ROI. It is also among a few top launchpads that support nearly all popular public blockchains, including Binance Smart Chain, Solana, Cardano, Polygon, and more.

BullPerks has established itself as one of the most outstanding launchpads in the crypto industry with continued support from a community of prominent investors worldwide.

CryptoRank is a reputable platform that provides crowdsourced and professionally curated research, price analysis, and crypto market-moving news. Within less than a year of launch, being highlighted by CryptoRank as one of the top launchpads is an honor for BullPerks, who are excited for what will come next.

CryptoRank.io uses the ratio of the current and ATH ROI of all conducted IDOs to accumulate the list of the best crypto launchpads. Therefore, it only features IDO platforms with a proven record of successful projects and high returns.

How BullPerks Stands Out From The Rest

Even as a bear market looms over the economy, BullPerks continues to present itself as a reliable crypto investment platform offering its users only the most top-quality deals. BullPerks stands out from other crypto launchpads with its unique adaptive tier-based system aimed to democratize investments, offering users a relatively easy way to participate in deals. The launchpad currently implements a 6-tier system, in which the number of $BLP tokens users locked on the platform defines their tier.

Since day one, BullPerks has been dedicated to prioritizing the needs of the community, which has helped earn the project the reputation of being one of the fairest and most community-dedicated crypto launchpads. Now more than ever, the company is dedicated to protecting its projects and investors by performing rigorous due diligence on all projects, implementing its new self-regulation policy creating the safest possible conditions for IDO launch.

BullPerks’ dedication to its community allows only the highest-quality projects to enter its ecosystem, minimizing risk and maximizing ROI for investors.

About BullPerks

BullPerks is the fairest and most community-dedicated decentralized VC and multichain launchpad. Unleashing the power of the blockchain and a decentralized venture fundraising model, BullPerks offers tremendous opportunities to everyone willing to invest in the best crypto projects on equal terms with VCs. The platform is fully oriented toward the community and provides low entry and access to early-stage projects for users.

Contact:

Dana Kachan

Head of Marketing at BullPerks

info@bullperks.com

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

YouTube

Telegram Official Announcements

Telegram Official Chat

Medium

Facebook

LinkedIn

Related Images

Image 1: BullPerks Is Among Top Launchpads In The Industry

BullPerks Ranks As One of The Top Launchpads Per Current and All-Time High Returns on Investments on CryptoRank.io

Ads

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

BullPerks Is Among Top Launchpads In The Industry

Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are moving in early trading.

In the last month, both the S&P and the NASDAQ climbed back out of bear territory, and are registering 10% and 13% gains respectively. It’s enough to make investors' heads spin. Let's not forget, the markets presented investors with a bearish challenge in 1H22, with 6 straight months of losses. Headwinds, in the form of supply chain problems, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation at generational high levels, rising interest rates, all combined to give investors the shivers. For the retail inve

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Li Auto.

Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has become one of the more notable disappointments in the current bear market. Upstart derives nearly all of its revenue from its loan evaluation tool. The company got its start evaluating personal loans, but it has since expanded into auto loans.

(Bloomberg) — Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal invested more than $500 million in Russian firms around the time of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, in a sign of the careful political position the Gulf state has maintained with its OPEC+ partner.Prince Alwaleed’s investment firm, Kingdom Holding Co., acquired depositary receipts issued by Gazprom PSJC, Lukoil PJSC and Rosneft PJSC in February, according to a stock exchange filing. Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.No specific dates for t

The multiplex leader is roaring this summer, but its CEO shouldn't be praising dilution as a positive event.

Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the earnings expectations for big retailers this week.

In this article, we discuss 10 WallStreetBets stocks that are gaining in August. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 WallStreetBets Stocks Gaining in August. Retail investors have remained resilient despite severe market volatility, broad equity sell-offs, crushing inflation, and recession threats. A July 2022 survey by eToro suggests […]

In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins. If you want to read about some more tech stocks to buy before the market rally begins, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Before Market Rally Begins. The brief rally in technology stocks over the past few […]

ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) is at a 52-week high, but can investors hope for more gains in the future? We take a look at the company's fundamentals for clues.

Jhunjhunwala became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.

Mobile payment pioneer PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) has returned to earth after surging to all-time highs in the thick of the pandemic. The war on cash, which refers to the shift away from physical currency in favor of digital payments, is well under way, and PayPal is advantageously positioned to significantly benefit from the secular trend. According to Grand View Research, the global digital payment market is forecast to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% through 2030.

In this article, we will discuss the 11 best 5G stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the 5G market and its evolution, go directly to 5 Best 5G Stocks to Buy Now. 5G is the fifth-generation technology standard for mobile networks. Its deployment began in 2019 and is […]

In this article, we discuss 15 small company stocks you should own now for the next decade. If you want to read about some more stocks, go directly to 5 Small Company Stocks You Should Own Now for the Next Decade. Small company stocks were heavily impacted by the recent market downturn. The Russell 2000 […]

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") and UEX Corporation (TSX: UEX) ("UEX") are pleased to announce that they have entered into a further amending agreement (the "Amending Agreement") to the previously announced arrangement agreement dated June 13, 2022, as amended June 23, 2022 and August 5, 2022, among UEX, UEC and UEC 2022 Acquisition Corp., pursuant to which UEC will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX ("UEX Shares") by way of a statut

These passive-income giants, with yields ranging from 7.4% to 11.8%, have the potential to nearly triple investors' money by the turn of the decade.

Mortgage banking stocks are about as out-of-favor as you can get right now. Virtually all of the mortgage banking stocks have suffered in this environment, but one that has suffered the most is probably loanDepot (NYSE: LDI). There are basically three models for mortgage banking.

PBR, BSMX, and FFBC made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on August 15, 2022.

In this article, we will discuss 10 best affordable stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the detailed analysis of the current US stock market and economy, go directly to 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Now. Recession Fears The global financial market has been under duress in the past few months. To […]

Shareholders in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKLB ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a…

source