Shiba inu crypto surges by 216pc in a week (with help from Elon Musk) – The Australian Financial Review

Singapore | The shiba inu cryptocurrency is now the world’s 20th-biggest by market value and has more than tripled in the past week, partly fuelled by Elon Musk’s tweet about his puppy.

The shib token, centred on a breed of Japanese hunting dogs, was up a further 69 per cent in the 24 hours to 4pm Wednesday AEDT, according to CoinGecko pricing, putting its market value above $US10 billion ($13.75 billion).

The gains have come amid a broad rally in big digital currencies, underpinned by favourable seasonal factors, positive technical chart signals and a lack of interference from the Federal Reserve.

But SHIB’s 216 per cent surge in the past week has well overshadowed the performance of bitcoin and ether, the two biggest tokens, which are both up more than 20 per cent in this period.

A tweet by Tesla’s boss late on Sunday night US time with a picture of a dog and the comment, “Floki Frunkpuppy”, may have also contributed to the frenzy. That followed a tweet in June that said, “My Shiba Inu will be named Floki” and one last month that read: “Floki has arrived.”

Shiba inu was founded by an anonymous person going by the name Ryoshi last year, and the coin’s website refers to it as “a decentralised meme token that evolved into a vibrant ecosystem”.

It appears to have been made in the vein of dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke in 2013 – also with a shiba inu meme – but has since become a popular token that’s used for payments by some sports teams, AMC theatres and others.

