Mac Mini Mini – Hackaday

The Mac Mini has been roughly the same size and shape for 12 years, as the current design was released in June 2010. However, despite being the same general form factor, the internals has shrunk over the years. [Snazzy Labs] took advantage of this to make a miniaturized Mac Mini.

With a donor Mac in hand, they cracked it open and found an oversized power supply, a diminutive logic board, and a good bit of space. Unfortunately, the logic board attaches to a wide IO shield. He removed that, and the fan attached to the heatsink (checking to ensure it still booted). Relocating the WiFi antennas was the trickiest part of the whole build. Given that he wanted to shrink the power supply and the Mac Mini accepts just 12 volts, he devised a clever solution to use MagSafe as a connector. However, Magsafe negotiates over a complex protocol when attached. So, rather than smarten his port up, he dumbed the charger down by replacing it with a Microsoft Surface power supply spliced into the MagSafe connector.

With his mini Mac Mini board ready to go, he began designing a case to fit what was now a single-board computer. A fan of the channel offered a design reminiscent of the 2019 Mac Pro. Unfortunately, FDM printing struggled with the cheese-grater pattern, so [Snazzy Labs] printed it in resin with some mica powder. As a result, the mini mini looks fantastic while taking up just 28% of the volume of the original.

They’ve posted the STL files online with detailed instructions and a parts list if you want to recreate it at home. Perhaps with the smaller motherboard, it might be worth revisiting the Mac Mini inside a PowerBook hack from a few years ago. Video after the break.





Mini Mac Mini

Almost sounds Latin

I guess PicoMac would be too on the nose.

Mac mini, midi, mici

Make the commercial Apple

Easily detached magsafe connector for a device that doesn’t have any battery sounds a bit risky.

That’s a very good point. I found the magsafe connector to be a weird choice as well.

That dc voltage regulator is exactly what he was trying to avoid with the USB-C option.

Agree. It’d be nice if it could be powered over HDMI or USB so it could take power from the screen.

Nice, the Mac Micro had finally arrived.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the next Mac mini ends up the size of the Apple TV, with the Mac Studio slotting into the mini’s former position. Either that, or the mini will go away altogether.

I think there will always be a place for the mini, an entry-level desktop that gives users options in terms of monitors, keyboards, and mice.

Imagine a Beowulf Cluster of these.

I was overwhelmed by nostalgia! 🙂

Considering how little competition the Mac Mini really has in the small desktop space (there’s that Z2 mini from HP and those Intel NUCs), I don’t have a problem with the Mac Mini having a little extra space inside its shell. It makes designing accessories for it relatively easy and futureproof.

Aww.. That reminds me of the Mac Tiny! ❤️



could be a good project for defunct apple watches

