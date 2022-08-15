HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits! – NewsBTC

Ads

Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.

We’ll look at these three cryptos with their potential to withstand the massive price downturn and come out on top in the upcoming bull run.

Major crypto analysts back Bitcoin (BTC) to bounce back from the 2022 crypto crash. You would be foolish to doubt it. Bitcoin (BTC) has survived major price hits in the past to reach a wow all-time high of close to 68,000 USD in 2021. Bitcoin (BTC) is also the most valuable crypto, with a coin market capitalization of close to 450 billion USD at the time of writing. Bitcoin (BTC) has been maintaining and improving its value due to the finite supply of the coin, as very soon, Bitcoin (BTC) will no longer be mined.



Bitcoin (BTC) is also the most adopted cryptocurrency— it is adopted by major companies, including Starbucks, WholeFoods, and Microsoft. Payment giants, Visa, have also adopted Bitcoin (BTC) as a means of payment, and significant adoptions are set to follow with the increased adoption of crypto in the financial sector. Bitcoin (BTC) looks set to hit new all-time highs when the wild bull run is here.

Solana (SOL) is one of the mainstay cryptos in the market as it has steadily gained adoption, and is now no. 9 crypto with a coin market capitalization of close to 14 billion USD at the time of writing. Solana (SOL) has distinguished itself as one of the major cryptocurrencies with its high-tech smart contract platform and blockchain that boasts a high-speed and low-cost alternative to huge players like Ethereum (ETH).



Solana (SOL) has become a major player in the NFT and DeFi world as many such projects are hosted on its blockchain. Solana (SOL) looks very stable and is set to explode further with the introduction of its NFT marketplace, SolSea. With the recent adoption of Solana (SOL) NFTs by Meta, you can only expect the Solana (SOL) token to surge way skyward.



Another crypto token you should be giving serious thought to purchasing over the crypto crash 2022 is HypaSwap (HYPA). DeFi has developed so much so that users can lend and borrow crypto assets in the ecosystem. Still, this mechanism has not developed to an especially proficient level— HypaSwap (HYPA) is here to do just that!

HypaSwap (HYPA) will build one of the most reliable liquidity mechanisms where lenders and borrowers can trade their resources. In the HypaSwap (HYPA) ecosystem, lenders loan their crypto assets to the HypaSwap (HYPA) protocol and receive interest in their locked resources. Borrowers, in turn, get to leverage their assets from the liquidity pool created by the protocol against security.

HypaSwap (HYPA) will make a planned and aggressive approach to innovation and cover all shortcomings and risks associated with compound and other competitors. There will be a wide variety of crypto tokens to provide versatility in lending and borrowing. The native HYPA token will power the ecosystem and be a force for voting and decision-making through its DAO. This is an obvious use case for the advancement of DeFi— HypaSwap (HYPA) looks like a token that will boom past the current crypto crash. Keep an eye on its presale.

If you buy HYPA tokens using USDT TRC-20 deposits, you get a 15% bonus and a 55% bonus on a 2nd purchase. If your referral spends up to $200, you both get $50 each!

The HYPA, BTC, and SOL tokens have solid crypto transaction usability that is sustainable. The crypto crash can only scare people and make them lose out on what is to come. You might want to buy in now and get real wild bull profits!

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.



