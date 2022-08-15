Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 10849 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 11,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,239,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



