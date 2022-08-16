Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Terra, Solana & Shiba Inu — Asian Wrap 15 August – FXStreet

Ads

Terra (LUNA) price action is facing headwinds from both sides as a technical candlestick pattern is throwing a spanner in the works, together with that long-feared dollar strength that is re-emerging after several warnings from Fed officials towards the markets and as most of the dollar weakness got erased in the final trading hours on Friday.





Solana's (SOL) price, from a first glance at the sheet, looks bullish and set forth to continue its rally and winning streak. However, a closer look under the hood reveals that on a weekly chart, price action is going nowhere and could soon collapse once a tail risk gets inflated again.





Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is still set to rally quite sharply towards $0.0001708, a very tactical level at the top of the R3 resistance level for this month and perfect as the completion of a swing trade since mid-June. Several technical elements thus provide tailwinds for SHIB price action in which it can rally.



Bitcoin price started the week on a bearish note, losing roughly 2.0% of its value to exchange hands at $24,107 at the start of the American session on Monday. The flagship cryptocurrency faces a growing risk of erasing all weekly gains to retest downhill levels at $22,000 and $19,000, respectively.

Polygon price opens near a significant level that bulls will want to test. MATIC price is at a crossroads with possible 108% gains prospected. Watch this key level to time the correct entry for the uptrend.

Chainlink sees its weekly gains evaporate in the last trading hours. LINK still holds a solid 25% return going forward. Once one of the caps is hit, expect to see a big fade or even a reversal back to lower levels.

Ethereum price has rallied 102% in the last 33 days, and one can attribute this to the upcoming software upgrade — the Merge. This update will shift the ETH blockchain from an energy-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) to an environment-friendly Proof-of-Stake (PoS).

Bitcoin price shows an interesting setup that could reveal its next move. On closer inspection, its technicals support a bearish outlook for the leading crypto.

