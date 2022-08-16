Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard share first photos of newborn son with his brothers – Page Six

Thanks for contacting us. We've received your submission.
By Riley Cardoza
July 22, 2022 | 7:16am
Brotherly bonding!
Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s rainbow baby, Frederick, posed for sweet new snaps with his older siblings.
“We are finally back on Instagram after being locked down & unable to post for awhile!” Duggar, 31, captioned a Thursday Instagram photo of her newborn son in a green onesie.
The little one wore the same outfit in additional pictures Duggar shared via blog of the infant with his brothers, Israel, 7, and Samuel, 5.
“Mom and baby are doing well and we have been so blessed by the support of friends and family who have come to help, provide meals and watch the big boys for us during this time of transition and recovery,” Duggar gushed.
She and Dillard, 33, welcomed their baby boy on July 7, sharing the news in a blog post.
The “Counting On” alums announced five months prior that baby No. 3 was on the way.
“Ever since we were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss, we have prayed that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,” the former reality stars wrote in February, referencing Duggar’s 2021 pregnancy loss.
“We are excited to announce that God has answered our prayers and we are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!” the pair gushed at the time.
”We are so thankful for a healthy baby and pregnancy so far.”
The former TLC personalities featured their eldest sons in their announcement photos. The siblings rocked “Big” and “Middle” brother tees as Duggar cradled her baby bump in the family pictures.
The following month, she and Dillard revealed their baby’s sex with blue balloons.
The then-expectant star continued documenting her pregnancy via Instagram, including her March COVID-19 diagnosis.
“Give me all the hot liquids and cough drops please!!” she captioned an Instagram selfie at the time. “Derick & I tested + for … the first time and it’s not fun! Prayers appreciated for quick recoveries and for baby to stay healthy too!”
The “19 Kids and Counting” alum, who felt “better” by the end of the month, experienced a “busy” final trimester.
Not only did she celebrate Dillard’s University of Arkansas School of Law graduation in May, but she and the former accountant also moved out of their Arkansas home.
Additionally, Duggar’s brother Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison after being found guilty of receiving and possessing child porn.
The couple reacted to the sentencing in a blog post, noting that they were “neither rejoicing nor disappointed” by the news.
“We continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can,” they wrote in May, sharing their hopes for the 34-year-old to “begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to reoffend.”
