Realme 9i 5G spotted in live images revealing design – BGR India

Realme has scheduled to launch the Realme 9i 5G smartphone on August 18 in India. A few days back, we saw renders of the device giving us a first look at the device. Now, the tipster Paras Guglani has shared the live images of the phone, keeping us almost nothing to guess at the launch event. Also Read – Realme 9i 5G to launch in India on August 18: All you need to know about it
The Realme 9i 5G will be an affordable 5G smartphone in the country. It will be an addition to the already available 9-series of phones. It will likely be cheaper than the other Realme 9 models such as the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro 5G, and Reame 9 Pro+ 5G. Also Read – Realme to introduce four new device, including a 5G phone in 2022, says Madhav Sheth
Also Read – India may block sale of Chinese phones priced below Rs 12,000
As per the live images, the Realme 9i 5G has a shiny back design with sparkle-like radiance. The smartphone is visible in two of its available colors — Black and Gold.
On the back itself, it has a triple camera setup with slight protrusion. It is assisted by an LED flash. The renders do not reveal the front, but it is expected to come with a dew-drop notch display and a single selfie camera.
Coming to the specifications of the phone, it will come with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to come with a 50MP + 2MP + 2MP triple camera setup on the back. On the front, it will likely have an 8MP selfie lens.
Under the hood, it will come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It will also likely come with a microSD card slot for additional storage.
As for the battery, the smartphone may house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have Realme UI on top of it.
The Realme 9i 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India.
