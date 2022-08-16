Bitcoin's (BTC) Stock Market Parting From US equities Is Brief: Tron Gains – Bloomberg

Ads

North Korea has sent hundreds of programmers abroad to make money by any means necessary. With the latest U.S. hacking charges, we take a look at the lives of this secret army, their fears and dreams.

Business Travel Won’t Hit $1.4 Trillion Pre-Pandemic Level Until 2026

Citi Sues Revlon Over Lender Status After $900 Million Mistake

HBO Lays Off About 70 Staffers in Latest Round of Cuts

Paramount Jumps After Reaching Streaming Deal With Walmart

Twitter Has to Give Musk Only One Bot Checker’s Data, Judge Rules

CIA Sued as US Lawyers, Reporters Allege Spying on Julian Assange Visits

Giuliani Is Told He’s a Target in Georgia Election-Fraud Probe

Citadel-Anchored NYC Tower Taps Famous Chef for New Restaurant

How WealthScore Assesses Your Financial Health

Film Academy Apologizes to Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars

LSU QB Brennan Ends College Career Before 6th Season

Wall Street Bonuses Are Too Small for Many

How Inflation Can Be Both 0% and 8.5% at the Same Time

Decline in Chinese Students in the US Is a Bad Sign

For Niche Businesses, a Shift Online Threatens What Makes Them Unique

For Guatemalans, a Taste of Home Is Worth Flying Ants to Atlanta

Being Thrown Off Social Media Was Supposed to End Alex Jones’s Career. It Made Him Even Richer

Yale, MIT Lose Bid to End Suit Alleging Admissions Collusion

Starbucks Says US Labor Officials Aided Union Effort in Elections

Protests Against Soaring Energy Bills Spread Through UK, and CEOs Are Taking Notice

ESG Funds Face SEC Probe Over Ceding Votes on Social Issues

California Plans Delay to Solar-Subsidy Reform, ClearView Says

Deaths Mount at NYC’s Rikers as City Attempts to Address Safety Crisis

Los Angeles Warehousing Mecca Halts Expansion Just as Needs Soar

US School Districts Are Spending More as Stimulus Deadline Looms

Terra Founder Do Kwon Says He ‘Never’ Has Been in Touch With Korea Authorities

Crypto Rally Cools as Ethereum Upgrade Optimism Loses Steam

Crypto Venture Company Dragonfly Buys Hedge Fund, Rebrands



Bitcoin’s decoupling with US equities is proving to be brief with risk aversion again weighing on global asset markets.

The largest cryptocurrency fell for the first time in five trading sessions, dropping as much as 6% to $29,878. The Nasdaq 100 Index dropped for a second straight day. Most other cryptocurrencies also declined with Ether down more than 5%, Cardano dropping about 6% and Solana slipping more than 7%. Tron was the lone bright spot among the largest digital tokens, rising more than 5%.

