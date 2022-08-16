Amazon Prime Day 2022 Best Deals on AirPods, Air Fryers, Vacuums – WISN Milwaukee

Ads

The latest breaking updates, delivered straight to your email inbox.

This article is no longer being updated with deals. You can click here to view new information regarding Amazon making history on Prime Day.

It’s the last day of Amazon Prime Day.

We’re tracking the best deals available on this page so be sure to bookmark this page and refresh to find out the latest information on last-minute deals. An Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Prime Day sales.

Mobile app users: Click here for the best viewing experience.

You can see deals we’ve curated based on the product below. Click here to be directed to that section below.

Don’t have a Prime membership? Here are other retailers holding sales on Prime Day

Wednesday updates:

6 p.m. EST: This will be our last update, but we will leave you with a plethora of deals from top brands to choose from. Prime Day will conclude at 3 a.m. EST Thursday. Here are some deals from top brands to take advantage of before the conclusion of Prime Day.



These are just some of the many deals to choose from for the remainder of Prime Day. If you want to view all the deals, click here to be directed to the Amazon Prime Day deals page.

5 p.m. EST: There are a number of laptops and monitors from multiple brands on sale if you’re looking to upgrade your home office



You can view all the deals Amazon’s highlighted by clicking here.

4 p.m. EST: We’ve found some more lightning deals that you’ll have to act fast on.



Here are some deals that are set to begin to keep an eye on.

3 p.m. EST: Let’s talk furniture. Amazon’s Prime Day features deep discounts on various items, including mattresses.

2 p.m. EST: Save big on electronics and gadgets, including Smart TVs. But act fast, as these top discounts are part of Amazon’s Lightning Deals promotion on Prime Day.

See more Lightning Deals on electronics here.

1 p.m. EST: Planning a summer vacation? Save up to $240 on Samsonite and American Tourister luggage, as part of Amazon’s Prime Day deals.

12 p.m. EST: Get outside and save this summer. We found Lightning Deals for all of your fun-in-the-sun activities this year, including:

But hurry! These deals are only available for a limited time.

11 a.m. EST: Did you know Prime Day deals also apply to gift cards? You can literally see the saving from some of your favorite retailers.

Below are some of the best gift card Lightning Deals we have found so far. But act fast! These deals are only available for a limited time.

10 a.m. EST: There are some great Prime Day deals on Solo Stove bonfire pits and accessories.

9 a.m. EST: Let’s talk kitchen appliances this hour.

Select Ninja products are being marked down such as an indoor grill and even an ice cream maker.

There’s also a panini press that’s going fast as a lightning deal. It’s listed at 20% off its original price but over 80% have been claimed so act fast if you want to take advantage of this deal.

8 a.m. EST: We’re back for the second day of Prime Day. If you have waited for Wednesday to be the day you browse through Amazon, we’re here to help! Here are some of the best deals still continuing from the previous day:

Here are some lightning deals we’re seeing this morning that you should act quickly on.

You can see sectioned-off deals we’ve curated below if you want to go by product. Click here to be directed to that section below.

Tuesday updates:

6 p.m. EST: One more update to share with you. But don’t worry. Prime Day is the last two days so we’ll be back Wednesday to share more of the deals we’re seeing in the second half of the event. Remember to bookmark this page if you haven’t so you can easily navigate back here to learn the latest.

Furniture items are always something we’re looking to upgrade whether it’d be due to the condition of current household items or because we might be moving into a brand new home. Prime Day is full of deals on furniture items. Take a look below at some of the deals we’ve found.

5 p.m. EST: We’re back with some more deals to share.

We noticed there are select generators available for up to $500 off: Click here to view the deals.

Looking to add a Keurig coffee maker to your kitchen to make some coffee in a pinch? A number of Keurig products are on sale, with Keurig’s K-Elite coffee maker listed at nearly 50% off its original price: Click here to view the deals.

Lastly, how about an instant pop up tent for your backyard this summer? There’s a lightning deal available on a top seller. Click here to view the deal, but hurry, because the deal is only for the next five hours.

4 p.m. EST: It’s been over 12 hours since Prime Day began. In our latest check of deals, we’ve came across one of the most popular items from Prime Day in 2021. A water flosser.

The Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser is the number one seller in power dental flossers according to Amazon, with over 100,000 customer ratings. It is listed for Prime Day at 50% off its original price.

Another top-rated product, the TOLOCO Massage Gun, is also seeing a major discount for Prime Day. The product is going for 42% lower than its original price. But hurry because the deal ends in about five hours.

Lastly, whether your little one is a big fan of Marvel comics, or you yourself are a big fan, there is a five-pack of Captain America Funko Pops available at 50% off its original price. This deal will last for the next ten hours.

3 p.m. EST: Here’s a look at some of the latest Lightning Deals as part of Amazon’s Prime Day event.

2 p.m. EST: Pet supply deals on Amazon Prime Day – Save big on pet supply items, including home cameras to check in on your pets while you are away.

Shop all pet supply deals here.

1 p.m. EST: Let’s look at some of the latest Lightning Deals.

12:00 p.m. EST: OK, let’s talk headphones.

Apple AirPods are one of the hottest accessories out there. The latest Apple AirPods Pro now are on sale for their best price of the year so far.

Normally listed at $249, you can now get your own AirPods for $169.98.

There are deep discounts on plenty of other headphones as well, including:

Click here to browse the hundreds of options available at deep discounts.

11 a.m. EST: You don’t have to break the bank to save big! There are also big savings on thousands of smaller ticket items, like household essentials, gift cards, toys and more

Click here to shop all deals under $25.

Clothing items, household cleaners, Tide Pods, towels, food and supplements are also marked down on Prime Day. Below are some of the items we found, now listed under $24.

You can even save on gift cards!

Get this $50 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card for just $40. Similarly, if you’re a regular at Uber Eats, you can get a Prime Day $10 credit with a purchase of $50 or more.

10 a.m. EST: Some of the biggest savings we’ve spotted so far center around tech items like cellphones, computers, tablets and other smart accessories.

Some of the biggest savings we found during this hour include:

Is tech not your thing? Cleaning supplies are also a hot commodity at this hour, with savings on several household products.

You can save up to $250 on Shark vacuums, air purifiers and steam mops. Prices are also being slashed on some of your everyday household items, with savings up to 31% off on items like diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, trash bags and vitamins.

9 a.m. EST: More lightning deals coming your way!

8:00 a.m. EST: We’ve found some more lightning deals you can take advantage of before they are gone.

We told you about the savings you can get on the latest Apple Watch below, but you can also save big on Garmin smart watches: Click here to view the deals.

If you’re looking for two-piece luggage set, select Samsonite sets are over 50% off: Click here to view the deals.

Amazon has slashed prices on a number of its furniture items. There’s a memory foam-filled bean bag chair that stood out to us that is going for 20% off its original price: Click here to view the deals.

7 a.m. EST: Taking a look at the Amazon Prime Day landing page, we’ve found some deals that are expected to last through Wednesday along with some “lightning deals” that you will have to act fast on.

There are major discounts on Roomba robot vacuums, going up as high as $500 off: Click here to view the deals.

Roomba robot vacuums were a best-selling item from Prime Day 2021. Another best seller were DNA kits. 23andMe’s premium membership bundle is over 50% off currently. Click here to see the deal.

A Microsoft Surface laptop that originally goes for over $1,000 is one of several laptops over 20% off: Click here to view deals on laptops and monitors.

There are a number of kitchen appliances and products on sale right now. A cast iron dutch oven listed at nearly 40% off is one of the deals that caught our eye: Click here to view more deals on kitchen appliances.

Here are some lightning deals to act fast on:

The Apple AirPods Pro, which is the latest earbud Apple product, is listed at 32% off its original price on the online retail site. It’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year for AirPods on Amazon.

In addition, the Apple Watch Series 7 is going for 28% off its original price.

Mobile app users: Click here for the best viewing experience.

Kitchen appliances are some of the most popular items sold on Prime Day, due in large part to the incredible deals on items such as blenders and slow cookers.

There are many 4K televisions on sale right now, some close to 50% off.

Save $100 at checkout with coupon on Amazon

There are select Casper mattresses that have deals up to $445 off.

Many Americans are traveling more and more this summer. If you’re looking to upgrade your carry-on luggage, Prime Day might be the time to do so.

Robot vacuums were among the best-selling items in the United States on Prime Day in 2021.

Looking for other deals?

Hearst Television participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

source

Ads