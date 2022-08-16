George Soros buys Tesla ($TSLA) and other tech stocks – Teslarati

Ads

According to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, George Soros increased his investments in several tech stocks. The Soros Fund Management opened a new position in Tesla with a total of 29,883 shares worth over $20 million. The management fund also added investments in Ford, Uber, and Twitter while adding to existing states in Lucid and Nio.

Earlier this year, Soros sold his 1.26 million shares in General Motors. His decision to buy a new $20 million stake in Tesla’s stock comes just after Tesla’s shareholders voted in favor of a 3:1 stock split which will take place on August 25.

Along with Tesla, the fund sold cut back, and also invested in various electric vehicle stocks this year. He held 8 million shares of Protera in Q1 2022 but currently holds 2.82 million. In Q1, he liquidated his shares in Fisker and Li-Cycle, which is a lithium-ion recycling company.

The management fund bought 29,5 million shares in Ford which sold 27, 140 EVs in the U.S. in 2021 compared with Tesla’s 930,422 EVs produced and 936,172 EVs delivered. Ford began delivering its F-150 Lightning EV in May and since then, the company has seen a jump in EV sales. Ford has also increased EV production and saw a 76.6% growth in EV sales in June 2022 compared with June 2021.

Perhaps the success Ford is seeing in the EV space emboldened its CEO to poke Elon Musk.

“We are really on a mission at Ford to lead an electric and digital revolution for many, not few. And I have to say the shining light for us at Ford is this beautiful Lightning made right down the road in Dearborn, right here in the state of Michigan, already the leader of all EV pickup trucks in our industry in the United States,” said Ford CEO Jim Farley who added, “Take that, Elon Musk.”

Soros’ investments in both companies as well as other EV automakers such as Lucid will most likely inspire more investors to consider investing in EV stocks.

Disclaimer: Johnna is long Tesla.

