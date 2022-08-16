Elon Musk has a plan ‘so that civilisation is not wiped out’ | Mint – Mint

Ads

Tesla CEO Elon Musk spoke about possibilities that may fatally harm Earth.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to colonise Mars, and there is at least one valid reason behind it. Musk spoke about it during an interview.

To explain the reason, the Tesla CEO spoke about possibilities that may fatally harm Earth. It may be a meteor or a super volcano, which may destroy the planet or make it inhabitable. Or, it could be World War 3. Humans may nuke each other to death, he said. WWIII seems more probable these days than meteors or super volcanoes, he added.

Basically, the world’s richest man spoke about possibilities like natural disasters or anything that may destroy humans on Earth. “It’ll be good to have a second planet so that civilisation is not wiped out,” he said. Colonisation of Mars, for Musk, is like life insurance for collective life. And, it is not only for humans but for anything that humans love, he added.

The official website of SpaceX gives out more details why Elon Musk is choosing Mars. The average distance between Mars and Earth is 140 million miles, making it one of the closest livable neighbours. Mars still receives a good amount of sunshine because it is only halfway as far from the Sun as Earth.

Although it’s a touch chilly, it can be made warmer. Because Mars’ atmosphere mostly consists of CO2, with traces of nitrogen, argon, and other trace components, one may grow plants there by simply compressing the gas. Since Mars’ gravity is just around 38% that of Earth’s, it is possible to carry big objects and move quickly. In addition, the day is strikingly similar to Earth’s.

The Tesla chief calls SpaceX the first step toward settling a city on Mars. “My greatest hope is that humans create a self-sustaining city on Mars,” Musk earlier wrote in a column. “Tesla Bots are initially positioned to replace people in repetitive, boring, and dangerous tasks. But the vision is for them to serve millions of households, such as cooking, mowing lawns, and caring for the elderly.”

(With agency inputs)

