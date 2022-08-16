BYD Seal electric car pre-orders delayed to end of 2022 – The Driven

Ads









BYD importer EV Direct looks on track to open the books to drivers who want to pre-order the Seal within months, albeit with a two-month delay, a potential customer has been told.

The Seal electric sedan promises to be a feisty rival to the Model 3. It’s already proving a popular EV model in the carmaker’s home market of China, with the brand taking more than 60,000 pre-orders since it launched in May. Deliveries to the first customers there are set to commence within weeks.

The Driven was previously informed that Seal pre-orders would open by October, with first deliveries slated for March.

However, in a message to a potential customer, EV Direct staff were reported to have said via Facebook that the importer should have the order books open by December 2022.

While it has not yet been officially confirmed by EV Direct, it is likely that in Australia the Seal will follow the Atto 3 naming convention (Atto 4 is a likely contender.)

Although the BYD Seal has been pitted as a rival to the Model 3, it will be price rather than performance that it will compete on.

According to CNEVPost, three different variants of the BYD Seal have been offered in China, with the standard range model having a 150 kW rear electric motor, a 61.4 kWh battery pack, 0-100km/hr acceleration of 7.5 seconds and a maximum combined range of 550 km. This will be in China’s own optimistic rating that compares to the NEDC, meaning it is likely to drive around 380-385km in real-world conditions.

The RWD Model 3 offers 440km in real world range (491km WLTP), with a 208kW motor and acceleration from 0-100km/hr in 6.1 seconds.

The long-range version of the BYD Seal has the same 61.4 kWh battery pack, a 230kW rear electric motor and can go a maximum combined distance of 700km (around 490km in real world range.) Its mid-range acceleration is put at 5.9 seconds.

By contrast, the Long Range Model 3 has a 82.5kW battery pack, dual motors with combined 366kW output and a WLTP range of 602km (about 540km real world range), and acceleration from 0-100km/hr in 4.4 seconds.

The highest grade 4WD variant of the BYD Seal has a maximum range of 650km (about 500km in real world range), can sprint from 0-100 km/hr in 3.8 seconds, and a combined front and rear motor power of 390kW, according to CNEVPost.

The Performance Model 3 delivers 547km WLTP range, which equates to around 488km real world range. It has a combined power output of 377kW and can reach 100km/hr in just 3.3 seconds.

While local pricing has not been released yet by EV Direct, the BYD Seal went on sale in China for RMB 212,800 (about $A45,000 converted) for the entry-level option, while the long-range is priced from RMB 262,800 (about $A55,500 converted). The range-topping performance version is priced from RMB 289,800 (around $A61,100 converted).

In terms of appearance, the BYD Seal is a sleek and sporty-looking sedan with cat-like qualities echoing that of the Tesla Model 3.

It has a length, width and height of 4,800 mm, 1,875 mm and 1,460 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,920 mm. For comparison, the China-made Tesla Model 3 has a length, width and height of 4,694 mm, 1,850 mm and 1,443 mm respectively, and a wheelbase of 2,875 mm.

It is also BYD’s first vehicle to use its iTAC (Intelligence Torque Adaption Control) technology. The system aims to provide greater traction than a typical stability control system that employs tyre sensors to track speed changes and brakes to adjust when necessary.

Torque delivery can be changed by iTAC in real-time as needed, transmitting all or a portion of the torque to the tyre with better traction while preventing the activation of the ESP. BYD says it found that iTAC-equipped vehicles can accelerate from 0-60 km/h (0-97 mph) 0.7 seconds faster when testing on snow. It is also said these vehicles require less correction when drifting.

