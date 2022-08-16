Galaxy Digital Calls Off $1.2B Deal For Crypto Custody Firm BitGo – Crunchbase News

Crunchbase is the leading destination for millions of users to discover industry trends, investments, and news about global companies–from startups to the Fortune 1000.
Digital asset investment firm Galaxy Digital called off its proposed $1.2 billion acquisition of Palo Alto, California-based BitGo—severing what would have been one of the largest deals in crypto history.
Galaxy Digital said in a release it is terminating the deal due to the crypto custody firm’s inability to hand over audited financial statements that were due by the end of last month.
“Galaxy remains positioned for success and to take advantage of strategic opportunities to grow in a sustainable manner. We are committed to continuing our process to list in the U.S. and providing our clients with a prime solution that truly makes Galaxy a one-stop shop for institutions,” said Mike Novogratz, CEO and founder of Galaxy.
Grow your revenue with all-in-one prospecting solutions powered by the leader in private-company data.
The M&A deal would have been one of the largest the sector has ever seen. According to Crunchbase data, the largest crypto deal is e-commerce startup Bolt buying crypto and payment infrastructure company Wyre for $1.5 billion in April.
The proposed Digital Galaxy/BitGo deal was announced last May when the crypto market was still gathering steam. This year, however, has proven to be a much different story for digital assets, with Bitcoin alone being down nearly 65% from its November highs.
However, Bitcoin has shown some signs of a bounceback as the markets try to steady and inflation slows. On Monday, the cryptocurrency topped $25,000 for the first time since June. However, it did drop back down closer to $24,100 as the day continued.
Nevertheless, in the last month alone Bitcoin has rallied slightly, gaining about 16% after being crushed early in the year and leading to fears of a crypto winter.
Illustration: Dom Guzman
Stay up to date with recent funding rounds, acquisitions, and more with the Crunchbase Daily.
Find the right companies, identify the right contacts, and connect with decision-makers with an all-in-one prospecting solution.
Editorial Partners: Verizon Media Tech
About Crunchbase News
Crunchbase News Data Methodology
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Company
Careers
Partners
Blog
Contact Us
Crunchbase Pro
Crunchbase Enterprise
Crunchbase for Applications
Customer Stories
Pricing
Featured Searches And Lists
Knowledge Center
Create A Profile
Sales Intelligence
Sales Prospecting Guide
Sales Prospecting Tools
© 2022 Crunchbase Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Galaxy Digital Calls Off $1.2B Deal For Crypto Custody Firm BitGo – Crunchbase News
Crunchbase is the leading destination for millions of users to discover industry trends, investments, and news about global companies–from startups to the Fortune 1000.