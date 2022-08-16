Stimulus Payments Update: How many states are sending checks this week? – Marca

Ads

Some states are still giving out financial support

Residents in some states of the USA will be receiving direct payments this week to help cope with the rising cost of living due to inflation.

The financial assistance will be coming for residents in four different US states and they are modelled similarly to how federal stimulus checks were sent to citizens during the pandemic.

Inflation has been rising at unprecedented rates in the USA over the past few months and that is why state governments are having to step in and try to provide a safety net to those who really need it.

In total, there are four states with such payments coming out this week commencing Monday, July 18.

One of the states in question is Indiana. Their government will be sending one-time direct payments of up to 125 dollars to residents this week. For households that are filing jointly in Indiana, there will be a payment of 250 dollars to help make ends meet.

Over in Chicago, Illinois, 3,500 families who have been participating in the city’s UBI program are set to receive their payments this week. These payments are worth a lot as they are 500 dollars per month and are sent over the course of a year.

Further south in New Mexico, many residents are expecting to receive a check for 250 dollars if they are single and make less than 75,000 dollars in a year. For married joint couples who are filing together and who make less than 150,000 dollars in a year, there will be payments of 500 dollars.

The fourth state is Maine up in the north east of the country. Residents there who have claimed can expect payments of 850 dollars. There is more on the table for married couples in Maine as they will be able to receive 1,700 dollars.

